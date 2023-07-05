Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mads Mikkelsen Would Rather Play a “Loser” Than a Conventional Lead

He thinks those characters are more "fun"

Advertisement
Mads Mikkelsen loser Indiana Jones dial of destiny nazi
Mads Mikkelsen, photo by Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
July 5, 2023 | 1:34pm ET

    Mads Mikkelsen, best known for playing unconventional, creepy villains, has revealed in a GQ interview that he would rather play a “loser” instead of a hunky sex symbol of a leading character.

    “To combine it — to do something real and also be a cutie pie — I don’t really find it interesting,” Mikkelsen said in the interview. “I’m not into the ‘hair falling in your eyes, be cute in a corner.’ Not me. The losers are fun. Because we know them. You might have been in that situation yourself sometimes.”

    The actor, who prefers the natural Meisner approach to acting over the “pretentious” “bullshit” of Method acting, has played a James Dean-esque heartthrob many times in recent years, which has drawn a niche following in America, as GQ pointed out. “I am a niche bad guy,” Mikkelsen responded. “I didn’t know there was that part also.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    However, the villainy of roles like Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, the titular character in the Hannibal series, and most recently, the Nazi Jürgen Voller in the final installment of the Indiana Jones series, Dial of Destiny, is what he really enjoys.

    “If there’s nothing else, I’ll definitely do this, because it’s fun,” he said about playing characters on the dark side. “And then I can do whatever I want back in Europe.”

    In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Mikkelsen spoke about playing a Nazi for the first time. “It was due,” he said. “No, I mean, it’s wrapping up this franchise, it’s wrapping up the beautiful journey of Harrison and Indiana Jones, and the script was just so beautiful and so touching, so that helped a lot. But he could have said, ‘Indiana Jones, Nazi,’ and I would’ve said, ‘Yes.'”

    Advertisement

    Mikkelsen is also set to star in the upcoming Danish film, The Bastard, as well as Dust Bunny, a horror film reuniting him with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller. Both are slated to release this year, though no official dates have been set.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

tom cruise keep making mission impossible movies 80 years old

Tom Cruise Threatens to Keep Making Mission: Impossible Movies Until He's 80

July 5, 2023

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Review

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One Review: Tom Cruise's Comfort Zone

July 5, 2023

Leo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple TV)

Red Blood Spills Over Black Gold in Trailer for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon: Watch

July 5, 2023

J.J. Abrams hot wheels movie gritty emotional grounded Mattel

J.J. Abrams' Hot Wheels Movie Will Be "Emotional, Grounded, and Gritty"

July 5, 2023

Barbie Vietnam banned nine-dash line map South China Sea

Barbie Movie Banned from Release in Vietnam Due to "Offending" World Map

July 4, 2023

stanley tucci straight actors gay roles defends movie film actor news quotes

Stanley Tucci Defends Straight Actors Playing Gay Characters: "You're Supposed to Play Different People"

July 3, 2023

daniel radcliffe muggle child

Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes Baby Muggle

July 3, 2023

greta gerwig barbie movie cgi feet

Greta Gerwig Refused to Use CGI for Margot Robbie's Arched Feet in Barbie Movie

July 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mads Mikkelsen Would Rather Play a "Loser" Than a Conventional Lead

Menu Shop Search Newsletter