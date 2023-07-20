Margot Robbie Once Faked Her Own Death to Scare a Babysitter

Margot Robbie has always lived for the drama. As such, in a recent interview, the Barbie star revealed that she once faked her own death just to scare a new babysitter.

“We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool. And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it and she told me to go have a bath and I didn’t want to and she was very cranky and I thought, ‘I’m gonna show you,'” Robbie recalled.

“And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife… And I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me. But it was worth the wait.”

Related Video

Asked if the prank did the trick and left the babysitter running and “screaming from the house,” Robbie replied, “Oh yeah.” Clearly, the actor is still committed to the bit — how else could she film that arched feet shot without CGI?

Advertisement