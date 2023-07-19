Marilyn Manson to Plead No Contest in Spitting and Nose-Blowing Case Involving Videographer

Marilyn Manson will plead no contest in a case involving him allegedly spitting on and blowing his nose on a concert videographer. The plea will allow the singer to avoid a trial that was set to begin next month.

Susan Fountain had accused Manson of first spitting a “big loogie” on her and then blowing his nose on her as she was filming his concert in Gilford, New Hampshire, on August 19th, 2019. He faced two misdemeanor accounts of simple assault related to the incident.

According to the Associated Press, if Manson had gone to trial, he would’ve faced prison time and a $2,000 for each charge had he been convicted. As a result of the no contest plea, the charge involving the spitting incident will be dropped, while Manson will pay a $1,200 fine and serve 20 hours of community service for the nose-blowing offense.

Advertisement

Related Video

All of the above is contingent on a judge accepting the no contest plea during a Thursday (July 20th) date at Belknap County Superior Court. It is unclear whether Manson will appear in person or via video to enter his plea.

Separate from this case, Manson has faced multiple lawsuits and accusations from a number of women alleging sexual abuse. His ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood alleged that Manson “horrifically abused” her for years in February 2021, leading to more women coming forward with their own stories of abuse.

Since then, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco settled a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, while Ashley Morgan Smithline’s case was dismissed after the model stated that she was manipulated by Wood to make accusations against the singer that weren’t true.