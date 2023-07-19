Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Marilyn Manson to Plead No Contest in Spitting and Nose-Blowing Case Involving Videographer

The plea will allow the singer to avoid a trial that was set to begin in August

Advertisement
marilyn manson concert spitting incident
Marilyn Manson (photo by Raymond Ahner)
July 19, 2023 | 10:19am ET

    Marilyn Manson will plead no contest in a case involving him allegedly spitting on and blowing his nose on a concert videographer. The plea will allow the singer to avoid a trial that was set to begin next month.

    Susan Fountain had accused Manson of first spitting a “big loogie” on her and then blowing his nose on her as she was filming his concert in Gilford, New Hampshire, on August 19th, 2019. He faced two misdemeanor accounts of simple assault related to the incident.

    According to the Associated Press, if Manson had gone to trial, he would’ve faced prison time and a $2,000 for each charge had he been convicted. As a result of the no contest plea, the charge involving the spitting incident will be dropped, while Manson will pay a $1,200 fine and serve 20 hours of community service for the nose-blowing offense.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    All of the above is contingent on a judge accepting the no contest plea during a Thursday (July 20th) date at Belknap County Superior Court. It is unclear whether Manson will appear in person or via video to enter his plea.

    Johnny Depp Marilyn Manson reference trial
     Editor's Pick
    Johnny Depp at Defamation Trial: “I Once Gave Marilyn Manson a Pill So That He Would Stop Talking So Much”

    Separate from this case, Manson has faced multiple lawsuits and accusations from a number of women alleging sexual abuse. His ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood alleged that Manson “horrifically abused” her for years in February 2021, leading to more women coming forward with their own stories of abuse.

    Since then, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco settled a sexual assault lawsuit against Manson, while Ashley Morgan Smithline’s case was dismissed after the model stated that she was manipulated by Wood to make accusations against the singer that weren’t true.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Code Orange Billy Corgan single

Code Orange Announce New Album, Unleash "Take Shape" Featuring Billy Corgan: Stream

July 19, 2023

Rock band Godsmack

Godsmack Announce New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

harms way silent wolf stream

Harm's Way Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single "Silent Wolf": Stream

July 18, 2023

angel dust 2023 brand new soul

Angel Du$t Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour, Unveil Single "Space Jam": Stream

July 18, 2023

in this moment new album godmode

In This Moment Announce New Album and US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Share "The Purge": Stream

July 18, 2023

burton c bell rammstein du hast

Ex-Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Covers Rammstein's "Du Hast": Stream

July 17, 2023

Industrial Week featured

Bow Down, It's Industrial Week!

July 17, 2023

blackbird angels shut up stream

Tracii Guns' New Band Blackbird Angels Announce Debut Album, Share "Shut Up (You Know I Love You)": Stream

July 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Marilyn Manson to Plead No Contest in Spitting and Nose-Blowing Case Involving Videographer

Menu Shop Search Newsletter