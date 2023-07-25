Mark Tremonti (Creed, Alter Bridge) Announces First-Ever Holiday Album

It’s summertime, but don’t tell that to Mark Tremonti. The Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist has announced his first-ever holiday album, titled Christmas Classics New & Old.

The new release sees Tremonti singing and performing nine holiday classics and one original song. For the LP, Tremonti teamed up with the same orchestra that played on his recent Frank Sinatra covers album. Christmas Classics New & Old arrives October 27th, and is now available for pre-order here.

As for some of the holiday classics, Tremonti puts his own spin on traditional songs such as “Jingle Bells,” “The First Noel,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “O Holy Night” and more. His original holiday song is called “Christmas Morning” and features piano and a marching band.

In other news, Creed recently announced a reunion for their first shows in more than a decade. The performances will take place on the Summer of ’99 Cruise, also featuring 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Fuel, and more.

Meanwhile, Alter Bridge are set to kick off a summer North American tour with support from Sevendust and Mammoth WVH on August 1st. Tickets are available here.

See the artwork and tracklist for Christmas Classics New & Old below, followed by a video teaser for the album.

Christmas Classics New & Old Artwork:



Christmas Classics New & Old Tracklist:

01. The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

02. Jingle Bells

03. The Christmas Song

04. Christmas Morning

05. The First Noel

06. Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

07. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

08. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

09. O Holy Night

10. This Christmas