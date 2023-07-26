Menu
Maya Hawke Reimagines Samia's "Honey" in New Cover: Stream

A new addition to the Honey Reimagined singles series

maya hawke samia honey cover
Maya Hawke and Samia, photo by Jonah VanBem
July 26, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Samia has tapped Maya Hawke to cover “Honey,” the title track to her album released earlier this year. Listen to Hawke’s take on the song below.

    “Honey” was already a pretty sparse song, with muted guitar quickly strummed over Samia’s daydreaming about a carefree weekend. But Hawke’s rendition really leans into the sadness at the heart of the track, reissuing that guitar melody with fuzzy keys and an even more vulnerable vocal.

    Samia examined Hawke’s cover of “Honey” in a statement. “When we were recording ‘Honey’ for the album we added this ironic depth by turning what was originally a painful song into a kind of campfire sing along — big bouncy guitars, a happy melody, that endless refrain,” she explained. “So I was eager to hear what Maya would do with it. Surprisingly, she stripped all of the campfire away. In her version you can hear every bit of the desperation in how spare the production is. Exploring these new vantage points in my own work is exactly what draws me to the Reimagined concept.”

    For her part, Hawke shared, “It’s an amazing thing when a favorite person writes a favorite song. I was honored to be asked to cover ‘Honey’ and I wanted to bring out the sadness I felt behind the celebration. I loved working with Will Graefe as a producer. I’ve never recorded a song without him and experiencing him as a producer was even better.”

    “Honey” is the latest addition to the Honey Reimagined singles series, which sees friends of Samia take on tracks from her sophomore album. Previously, Blondshell covered “Charm You.”

    Looking ahead, our January CoSign has tour dates in the works Noah Kahan and boygenius. See a complete list of her upcoming shows below, and find tickets here.

    Samia 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/11 — SF, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
    08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater %
    08/25 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %
    08/26 — Port Townsend, WA @ Thing Festival
    09/02 — Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/03 — Stadbury Hall, IR @ Electric Picnic Festival
    09/05 — London, UK @ O2 Forum
    09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *
    10/01 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
    10/03 — Nashville, TV @ Ascend Ampitheater #
    10/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Ampitheater #
    10/09 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arean
    10/10 — Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Ampitheatre
    10/12 — Nashville, TV @ Paradise Festival @ Brooklyn Bowl ^
    10/15 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #
    10/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall &
    10/18 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre &
    10/19 — Fort Collins, CO @ The Aggie &
    10/21 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room &
    10/22 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s &
    10/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi &
    10/25 — Detroit, MI @ Shelter &
    10/26 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE &
    10/27 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar &

    % = w/Raffaella
    * = w/Boygenius
    # = w/Noah Kahan
    ^ = w/Briston Maroney
    & = w/Venus & the Flytraps

