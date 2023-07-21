Menu
Meet Me @ the Altar Ask for Help on New Song “Give It Up”: Stream

First preview of the deluxe edition of their debut album, Past // Present // Future

Meet Me @ the Altar give it up new song 2023 tour dates
Meet Me @ the Altar, photo by LA Rodgers
July 21, 2023 | 11:43am ET

    Meet Me @ the Altar have returned with their spunky new song, “Give It Up.” It marks the first taste of the upcoming deluxe edition of the CoSign alums’ debut full-length, Past // Present // Future, out September 29th. Stream it below.

    On “Give It Up,” Meet Me @ the Altar vent about feeling alone while dealing with all the adversity that comes with growing up. “You see me standing here drowning in all my tears,” sings vocalist Edith Victoria. “Seems like it gets harder and harder every day/ Why can’t you help me out?”

    “‘Give It Up’ is a song about frustration,” shared the group in a statement. “It’s about feeling lost, confused, and indecisive about which way to go. A big takeaway from this song is that sometimes you need help figuring it out.” Meet Me @ the Altar continued by explaining that the song didn’t “fit sonically” with the initial tracklist of Past // Present // Future, and said they wanted the deluxe edition to be “a glimpse into another side of us, giving you a sound that’s fresh, new, and different.”

    Related Video

    The deluxe edition of Past // Present // Future features three new tracks in addition to “Give It Up,” including a cover of “Take Me Away” from the cult classic 2000s movie Freaky Friday. Pre-orders are ongoing; see the artwork and tracklist below.

    Meet Me @ the Altar dropped Past // Present // Future this past March. Check out our latest interview with the band here. In August, the trio is headed out on a summer tour in support of 5 Seconds of Summer, after which they’ll play a festival date at Columbia, Maryland’s All Things Go before embarking on their own headlining tour of Europe. See the schedule below, and grab your tickets here.

    Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) Artwork:

    meet me @ the altar past present future deluxe artwork

    Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) Tracklist:
    01. Say It (To My Face)
    02. Kool
    03. Try
    04. TMI
    05. Same Language
    06. A Few Tomorrows
    07. Need Me
    08. It’s Over for Me
    09. Thx 4 Nothin’
    10. Rocket Science
    11. King of Everything
    12. Give It Up
    13. Take Me Away (Freaky Friday Cover)
    14. Strangers
    15. Changes

    Meet Me @ the Altar 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
    08/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
    08/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
    08/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    08/18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *
    08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann *
    08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
    08/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *
    08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
    08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *
    08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *
    09/01 – Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater *
    09/02 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *
    09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
    09/06 – Davie, FL @ Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood) *
    09/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion *
    09/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *
    09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *
    10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go
    10/22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo
    10/23 – Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
    10/25 – Köln, DE @ MTC Club
    10/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Headcrash
    10/28 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club
    10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut
    10/31 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion
    11/01 – London, UK @ Underworld

    * = w/ 5 Seconds of Summer

