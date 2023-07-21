Meet Me @ the Altar Ask for Help on New Song “Give It Up”: Stream

Meet Me @ the Altar have returned with their spunky new song, “Give It Up.” It marks the first taste of the upcoming deluxe edition of the CoSign alums’ debut full-length, Past // Present // Future, out September 29th. Stream it below.

On “Give It Up,” Meet Me @ the Altar vent about feeling alone while dealing with all the adversity that comes with growing up. “You see me standing here drowning in all my tears,” sings vocalist Edith Victoria. “Seems like it gets harder and harder every day/ Why can’t you help me out?”

“‘Give It Up’ is a song about frustration,” shared the group in a statement. “It’s about feeling lost, confused, and indecisive about which way to go. A big takeaway from this song is that sometimes you need help figuring it out.” Meet Me @ the Altar continued by explaining that the song didn’t “fit sonically” with the initial tracklist of Past // Present // Future, and said they wanted the deluxe edition to be “a glimpse into another side of us, giving you a sound that’s fresh, new, and different.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The deluxe edition of Past // Present // Future features three new tracks in addition to “Give It Up,” including a cover of “Take Me Away” from the cult classic 2000s movie Freaky Friday. Pre-orders are ongoing; see the artwork and tracklist below.

Meet Me @ the Altar dropped Past // Present // Future this past March. Check out our latest interview with the band here. In August, the trio is headed out on a summer tour in support of 5 Seconds of Summer, after which they’ll play a festival date at Columbia, Maryland’s All Things Go before embarking on their own headlining tour of Europe. See the schedule below, and grab your tickets here.

Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) Artwork:

Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) Tracklist:

01. Say It (To My Face)

02. Kool

03. Try

04. TMI

05. Same Language

06. A Few Tomorrows

07. Need Me

08. It’s Over for Me

09. Thx 4 Nothin’

10. Rocket Science

11. King of Everything

12. Give It Up

13. Take Me Away (Freaky Friday Cover)

14. Strangers

15. Changes

Advertisement

Meet Me @ the Altar 2023 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

08/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

08/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

08/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann *

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *

09/01 – Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater *

09/02 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater *

09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

09/06 – Davie, FL @ Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood) *

09/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion *

09/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go

10/22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo

10/23 – Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

10/25 – Köln, DE @ MTC Club

10/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Headcrash

10/28 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

10/31 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

11/01 – London, UK @ Underworld

* = w/ 5 Seconds of Summer