Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Meshuggah Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

The Swedish metal titans will be joined on the road by In Flames and Whitechapel

Advertisement
Meshuggah 2023 tour
Meshuggah, photo by Edvard Hansson and Brendan Baldwin
July 11, 2023 | 10:48am ET

    Swedish extreme metal titans Meshuggah have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour. The outing will feature stacked support from In Flames and Whitechapel.

    The tour kicks off November 21st in San Diego, and runs through a December 12th gig in Laval, Quebec. The final show will feature additional support from Canadian metal veterans Voivod.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for most dates begins Wednesday (July 12th) at 11 a.m local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND, while general sales start Friday (July 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Meshuggah released their ninth album, Immutable, in 2022, with the LP landing at No. 2 on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the top metal and hard albums of the year.

    Related Video

    See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    Meshuggah 2023 Tour Dates with In Flames and Whitechapel:
    11/21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    11/22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
    11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
    11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
    11/28 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
    11/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
    12/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    12/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    12/05 – Gary, IN @ The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
    12/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
    12/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    12/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    12/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
    12/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater
    12/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    12/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    12/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

    * = w/ additional support from Voivod

    Meshuggah 2023 tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dying fetus 2023

Dying Fetus Announce New Album and Fall 2023 US Tour, Unleash "Feast of Ashes": Stream

July 11, 2023

courtney barnett end of the day instrumental album 2023 tour

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album End of the Day, Tour Dates

July 11, 2023

Porno for Pyros new music

Porno for Pyros Announce First Tour in 25 Years

July 11, 2023

slaughter beach dog new album crying laughing waving smiling north american tour

Slaughter Beach, Dog Announce New Album, Tour Dates

July 10, 2023

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Announce 2024 Tour Dates

July 10, 2023

the eagles how to get tickets 2023 tour long goodbye classic rock music news pre sale

How to Get Tickets to The Eagles' 2023 Farewell Tour

July 9, 2023

lil uzi vert pink tape 2023 tour dates

Lil Uzi Vert Announces "Pink Tape Tour"

July 7, 2023

enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 live dates onsale presale code stream how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2023 Tour

July 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Meshuggah Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter