Meshuggah Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Swedish extreme metal titans Meshuggah have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour. The outing will feature stacked support from In Flames and Whitechapel.
The tour kicks off November 21st in San Diego, and runs through a December 12th gig in Laval, Quebec. The final show will feature additional support from Canadian metal veterans Voivod.
A Live Nation pre-sale for most dates begins Wednesday (July 12th) at 11 a.m local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND, while general sales start Friday (July 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Meshuggah released their ninth album, Immutable, in 2022, with the LP landing at No. 2 on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the top metal and hard albums of the year.
See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Meshuggah 2023 Tour Dates with In Flames and Whitechapel:
11/21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
11/28 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
11/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
12/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
12/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
12/05 – Gary, IN @ The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
12/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
12/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
12/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
12/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
12/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater
12/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
12/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
12/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *
* = w/ additional support from Voivod