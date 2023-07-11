Meshuggah Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Swedish extreme metal titans Meshuggah have announced a Fall 2023 North American tour. The outing will feature stacked support from In Flames and Whitechapel.

The tour kicks off November 21st in San Diego, and runs through a December 12th gig in Laval, Quebec. The final show will feature additional support from Canadian metal veterans Voivod.

A Live Nation pre-sale for most dates begins Wednesday (July 12th) at 11 a.m local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND, while general sales start Friday (July 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Meshuggah released their ninth album, Immutable, in 2022, with the LP landing at No. 2 on Heavy Consequence‘s list of the top metal and hard albums of the year.

Related Video

See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Meshuggah 2023 Tour Dates with In Flames and Whitechapel:

11/21 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/22 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

11/28 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

11/30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

12/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

12/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

12/05 – Gary, IN @ The Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

12/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

12/08 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

12/09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

12/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

12/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater

12/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

12/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

12/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell *

* = w/ additional support from Voivod