Metric Announce New Album Formentera II, Share “Just the Once”: Stream

The follow-up to last year's Formentera is out on October 13th

Metric, photo by Justin Broadbent
July 7, 2023 | 10:05am ET

    One year since they released FormenteraMetric have announced the album’s follow-up, Formentera II. The LP arrives October 13th via Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers, while lead single “Just the Once” is out now.

    Metric laid down the initial recordings for Formentera II during the pandemic at the band’s Main Street Studios in Toronto before putting the finishing touches on the project earlier this year, at Motorbass Studios in Paris. Guitarist Jimmy Shaw and frequent collaborators Liam O’Neil and Gus van Go returned to handle engineering and production. The album will be available on CD as well as marble blue vinyl and sea glass blue vinyl. Even better, both Formentera and Formentera II will come on an opaque white double vinyl. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Featuring strings composed and arranged by Drew Jureka (Dua Lipa) and mixing by Stuart White (Beyoncé), Metric singer Emily Haines describes “Just the Once” as “regret disco.”

    “It’s a song for when you need to dance yourself clean,” Haines said in a statement. “Beneath the sparkling surface, there’s a lyrical exploration of a simple word with many meanings. Once is a word that plays a game of opposites. Once can mean once-upon-a-time and refer to a moment in the past, or it can mean someday, once something happens. And as for doing something only once versus doing something once in a while, well, I think we all know how vast the difference is between the two.”

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for Formentera II below. Metric are currently wrapping up an opening slot on tour with Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, and tickets are on sale here.

    Formentera II Artwork:

    METRIC FORMENTERA II album artwork

    Formentera II Tracklist:
    01. Detour Up
    02. Just the Once
    03. Stone Window
    04. Days of Oblivion
    05. Who Would You Be for Me
    06. Suckers
    07. Nothing Is Perfect
    08. Descendants
    09. Go Ahead and Cry

