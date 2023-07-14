Michael Bolton Breaks Down New Album Spark of Light Track by Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through every song on their latest release. Today, Michael Bolton breaks down his latest record, Spark of Light.

Decorated recording artist Michael Bolton has returned today (July 14th) with Spark of Light, the singer’s first-ever album of fully original, co-written material. Patently joyful and brimming with optimism, Spark of Light finds Bolton mining life for instances of pure positivity.

“[It’s] about being open to that joy that you can find in everyday life,” Bolton tells Consequence about the title track. “Sometimes you have to be willing to see it, to be touched by it. It can sneak up on you and if you embrace it, that joy can really turn your world around. Then you start to see life through a different lens, a more positive outlook. And when you bring that joyful attitude to the world, it smiles right back at you.”

In his journey for sonic happiness, Bolton enlisted the help of a host of collaborators. From other artists like Nicholas Pettrica of Walk the Moon and Justin Jesso to longtime partners like Jochem Van Der Saag, the songs of Spark of Light sought to capture a sense of togetherness from their very conception.

Though he’s grown to be an icon of pop culture and comedy, the core of Bolton’s identity remains in music. With Spark of Light, the Grammy-winning artist continues his storied career, seeking out new avenues as he does so.

Listen to Michael Bolton’s Spark of Light below, followed by the artist’s Track by Track breakdown of the project.

In support of the album, Bolton has scheduled a handful of upcoming US tour dates before heading back to Europe; grab your tickets here.