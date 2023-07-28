Mick Jenkins Tackles Materialism on New Song “Guapanese”: Stream

Mick Jenkins has shared “Guapanese,” the latest preview of his upcoming album, The Patience. Watch the visualizer for it below.

Over a piano-based instrumental co-produced by Stoic and Kulture, Jenkins challenges money-obsessed culture and questions the priorities of others. “All these n***** ever really talk about is money,” he spits. “I think all these n***** got to talk about is money/ His man’s locked up, he can’t bond him out, it’s funny.”

Along with “Guapanese,” Jenkins has shared the tracklist for The Patience, which features Benny the Butcher (“Sitting Ducks”), Freddie Gibbs (“Show & Tell”), Vic Mensa (“Farm to table”), and JID (lead single “Smoke Break-Dance”). See it below.

In a statement, Jenkins explained that he moved away from his typical concept-driven approach while recording the album. “A lot of these new songs were made when I stopped focusing on a concept and just wrote spontaneously to the beat,” he said. “It gave me a new level of freedom.”

The Patience marks the follow-up to 2021’s Elephant in the Room. It’s out on August 18th on RBC Records/BMG; pre-orders are ongoing.

The Patience Tracklist:

01. Michelin Star

02. Show & Tell (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

03. Sitting Ducks (feat. Benny the Butcher)

04. Smoke Break-Dance (feat. JID)

05. 007

06. 2004

07. ROY G. BIV

08. Pasta

09. Farm to table (feat. Vic Mensa)

10. Guapanese

11. Mop