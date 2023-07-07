Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mick Jenkins Announces New Album The Patience, Shares JID Collab “Smoke Break-Dance”: Stream

Follow-up to 2021's Elephant in the Room is out August 18th

Advertisement
mick jenkins new album the patience smoke break-dance jid song video stream
Mick Jenkins, photo by Bryan Lamb
July 7, 2023 | 8:52am ET

    Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has announced his new album, The Patience, out August 18th on RBC Records/BMG. He’s also shared a taste of the record with his new single “Smoke Break-Dance” featuring JID. Listen to it below.

    As Jenkins explained in a press release, the LP is an expression of his frustration with the process of progression. “As best I can be, I am a person who does everything within his power to change his situation,” he said. “I think with some level of consistency, that behavior inevitably leads you to a point where you have to wait.”

    He continued, “I see this as a period of time in one’s journey, no matter the length, where the unseen things must take place; The muscles must tear and repair, the understanding of a concept coming to you in a moment completely devoid of artistic intention. It’s through these moments where I’ve found myself being the most frustrated with patience. And this body of work sounds like that frustration.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Smoke Break-Dance” is almost a love song to marijuana, with Jenkins expressing his affection for “rollin’ up” and how it helps bring about a better mood over a syncopated beat. “Just a little bitty piece of weed’ll make a n***a feel like he ain’t going off the deep end,” JID adds during his verse.

    Watch the music video, directed by Andre Muir, below.

    Jenkins’ last album was 2021’s Elephant in the Room, which saw him get equally as deep about topics like strained familial and friendly relationships while acknowledging his need for help. Pre-orders for The Patience are ongoing.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

prince vault singles all a share together now 7-e flat version stream

Prince's Estate Unearths Singles "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)": Stream

July 7, 2023

stop making sense re-release jonathan demme talking heads concert film soundtrack 4k restoration david byrne movie film music new wave news

Talking Heads Detail New Deluxe Edition of Stop Making Sense Soundtrack

July 7, 2023

Crosses

††† (Crosses) Release PERMANENT.RADIANT.REMIXED EP: Stream

July 7, 2023

chika samson new album demigod song stream

Chika Announces New Album SAMSON, Shares "DEMIGOD": Stream

July 7, 2023

Ghost and Patrick Wilson Stay

Ghost Team Up with Actor Patrick Wilson for Cover of Shakespears Sister's "Stay": Stream

July 7, 2023

metric formentera ii new album just the once stream

Metric Announce New Album Formentera II, Share "Just the Once": Stream

July 7, 2023

aluna mycelium track by track interview

Aluna Breaks Down New Album MYCELiUM Track by Track: Exclusive

July 7, 2023

dirty honey wont take me alive

Dirty Honey Return with New Song "Won't Take Me Alive": Stream

July 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mick Jenkins Announces New Album The Patience, Shares JID Collab "Smoke Break-Dance": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter