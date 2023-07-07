Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins has announced his new album, The Patience, out August 18th on RBC Records/BMG. He’s also shared a taste of the record with his new single “Smoke Break-Dance” featuring JID. Listen to it below.

As Jenkins explained in a press release, the LP is an expression of his frustration with the process of progression. “As best I can be, I am a person who does everything within his power to change his situation,” he said. “I think with some level of consistency, that behavior inevitably leads you to a point where you have to wait.”

He continued, “I see this as a period of time in one’s journey, no matter the length, where the unseen things must take place; The muscles must tear and repair, the understanding of a concept coming to you in a moment completely devoid of artistic intention. It’s through these moments where I’ve found myself being the most frustrated with patience. And this body of work sounds like that frustration.”

“Smoke Break-Dance” is almost a love song to marijuana, with Jenkins expressing his affection for “rollin’ up” and how it helps bring about a better mood over a syncopated beat. “Just a little bitty piece of weed’ll make a n***a feel like he ain’t going off the deep end,” JID adds during his verse.

Watch the music video, directed by Andre Muir, below.

Jenkins’ last album was 2021’s Elephant in the Room, which saw him get equally as deep about topics like strained familial and friendly relationships while acknowledging his need for help. Pre-orders for The Patience are ongoing.