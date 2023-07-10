Menu
Mike Love Jokes He’s “Concerned” to Perform “Surfer Girl” Because It’s “Gender Specific”

"I hope there's nobody from Budweiser here or the FBI"

mike love surfer girl gender specific budweiser fbi
Mike Love, photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
July 10, 2023 | 12:14pm ET

    Never one to pass up the opportunity to “own the libs,” The Beach BoysMike Love made a clunky attempt to joke about the conservative boycott of Bud Light during a recent concert (via Reddit). Before going into “Surfer Girl,” the avid Trump supporter sarcastically told the crowd that he was apprehensive about doing the song because it’s “gender specific.”

    “This song I’m a little concerned about doing on account… it’s gender specific,” Love said. “I hope there’s nobody from Budweiser here or the FBI. Sorry, I apologize in advance for anything I may say or do. It’s a family tradition. This is dedicated to all of the ladies.” Watch the fan-shot footage below.

    In case you weren’t aware, Bud Light sponsored an Instagram post by influencer Dylan Mulvaney back in April, in which she cracked open one of their beers while dressed as Breakfast at Tiffany’s protagonist Holly Golightly. Since Mulvaney happens to be transgender, the otherwise innocuous social media post drew the ire of some conservatives. Kid Rock literally shot cases of the beer, while country singer Travis Tritt took Anheuser-Busch products off his tour rider and claimed he knew “many other artists” doing the same.

    Related Video

    So, that’s where the Budweiser part of Love’s comments comes in, but it seems like he’s (purposely?) confusing the term transgender with non-binary. In any case, it’s a pretty safe bet that former Beach Boys members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine disagree with his stance.

    Back in 2020, they condemned a Trump benefit performance by Love’s zombie version of the group, which took place months after The Beach Boys played a trophy hunting convention with Donald Trump, Jr. as the keynote speaker.

