Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Cast of Minx on Season 2, Rock Star Hangs, and Karaoke Parties

Lennon Parham, Jessica Lowe, Oscar Montoya, and Idara Victor talk about the series' new episodes

Advertisement
minx season 2 interview podcast Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with the cast of Minx, photo by John Johnson
Consequence Staff
July 21, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    The cast of Minx joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Season 2, which premieres today (July 21st) on Starz after leaving HBO Max.

    Related Video

    Lennon Parham (Shelly), Jessica Lowe (Bambi), Oscar Montoya (Richie), and Idara Victor (Tina) discuss the authentically ’70s story being told throughout the season, especially when it comes to equality and representation, as well as their respective characters’ development.

    “We’re trying to tell an authentic story of the ’70s, of the LA ’70s experience,” explains Montoya. “I think we got it in Season 1, and [for] Season 2 we’re trying to really hone it in. I think we’re trying to tell a bunch of different stories, authentic stories, of all kinds of people. The ’70s experience isn’t a monolith, not everyone lived exactly the same way.”

    The cast also chats about which musicians they would want to hang out with if they were able to travel back to that time period, the eccentric photography scene during that time, and their cast karaoke parties.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Kyle Meredith chat with the cast of Minx about season 2 and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Keanu Reeves dogstar album tour podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Keanu Reeves and Dogstar Discuss Reuniting for New Album and Upcoming Tour

July 19, 2023

bruno major Columbo podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Bruno Major on Queen’s Influence, AI's Importance, and the Paranoia of Columbo

July 17, 2023

Lior Phillips South African popular music 33 1/3 book podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Lior Phillips on the History of South African Music, Political Activism, and Disney

July 14, 2023

Janelle Monáe the age of pleasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Janelle Monáe on The Age of Pleasure and Upcoming Role in A24’s De La Resistance

July 12, 2023

greta van fleet starcatcher Sam Kiszka podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Starcatcher and the Creation of the Universe

July 10, 2023

Ian hunter defiance part 1 podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ian Hunter on Working with Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, Jeff Tweedy, and Slash

July 7, 2023

lucinda williams stories from a rock n roll heart podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Lucinda Williams on Working with Springsteen, Learning from Petty, and the Brilliance of Dylan

July 5, 2023

Nick Hexum 311 podcast interview Kyle Meredith

311’s Nick Hexum on Evolver, Music Anniversaries and the Heaviness of Their Next Album

July 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Cast of Minx on Season 2, Rock Star Hangs, and Karaoke Parties

Menu Shop Search Newsletter