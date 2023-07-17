Miranda Lambert stopped a recent show in her Las Vegas residency to criticize fans for taking a selfie during her performance of “Tin Man.”

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit,” Lambert said, after asking her piano player to pause the music. “I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight, I’m singing some country damn music.” The artist then motioned to the audience, presumably asking the fans to put their phones away, before starting the song over again.

Although many in the crowd applauded Lambert for imploring fans to focus on the music, not everyone took the callout as the Girl Boss moment the singer intended it to be. In one video of the incident posted to TikTok, concertgoers can be seen leaving the event after Lambert’s comments, while one person says “Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans.”

The polarizing moment comes during a strange time for concert etiquette. Many in the video’s comment section have argued that paying fans should be able to take an innocuous selfie without public shaming from a superstar. If Lambert’s comments aren’t off-putting enough for you, tickets are available for her upcoming shows here.

Meanwhile, at other concerts, audience members have taken their distracting antics to a much more dangerous level, throwing items at singers like Bebe Rexha and Harry Styles and injuring them in the process. One trend seems more threatening and infuriating than the other, but hey, to each their own…