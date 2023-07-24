Menu
Mitski Teases New Album, Releasing Lead Single This Week

Titled The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
July 24, 2023 | 12:56pm ET

    Mitski has quietly — very, very quietly — teased that she’s completed her next studio album, and that its first single will be out Wednesday, July 26th.

    In a voice memo sent to fans via email, the musician announced that her follow-up to 2022’s Laurel Hell will be titled The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, and it was recorded at Nashville’s Bomb Shelter Studios. She did not reveal a release date for the record or any further details. You can listen to the memo for yourself below.

    Since Laurel Hell, Mitski teamed up with David Byrne for “This is a Life,” their contribution to the soundtrack for Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was nominated for Best Original Song at that year’s Oscars.

