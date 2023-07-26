Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mitski Announces New Album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, Shares Lead Single: Stream

Out September 15th

Advertisement
mitski the land is inhospitable bug like an angel indie rock music news listen stream
Mitski, photo by Ebru Yildiz
Follow
July 26, 2023 | 12:01pm ET

    Days after she teased the news in a voice memo sent to fans, Mitski has officially announced that her seventh studio album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, will be out September 15th via Dead Oceans. As a preview, she’s shared its lead single “Bug Like an Angel.”

    The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which Mitski describes in a press release as her “most American album,” pulls from a vast pool of influences, including spaghetti western soundtracks, Arthur Russell, Igor Stravinsky, and more. To help flesh it out, she employed a full orchestra and a 17-person choir, working again with her longtime producer Patrick Hyland.

    “The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people,” Mitski adds of the album’s themes. “I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I’ve created onto other people.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    If “Bug Like an Angel” is any indication, The Land Is Inhospitable might be some of Mitski’s most daring and ambitious work to date. It’s a gentle acoustic number that feels at once intimate and massive, her soft vocals backed by a gospel choir. Watch the music video below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

    Mitski’s last album was  2022’s Laurel Hell. Since then, she’s teamed up with David Byrne for “This is a Life,” their contribution to the soundtrack for Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was nominated for Best Original Song at that year’s Oscars.

    The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Artwork:

    mitski the land is inhospitable bug like an angel indie rock music news listen stream

    The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tracklist:
    01. Bug Like an Angel
    02. Buffalo Replaced
    03. Heaven
    04. I Don’t Like My Mind
    05. The Deal
    06. When Memories Snow
    07. My Love Mine All Mine
    08. The Frost
    09. Star
    10. I’m Your Man
    11. I Love Me After You

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Buck Meek Cyclades new song single stream tour dates 2024

Buck Meek Unveils 2024 American Tour Dates, Shares New Single "Cyclades": Stream

July 26, 2023

animal collective new album isnt it now soul capturer stream

Animal Collective Announce New Album Isn't It Now?, Share "Soul Capturer": Stream

July 26, 2023

maya hawke samia honey cover

Maya Hawke Reimagines Samia's "Honey" in New Cover: Stream

July 26, 2023

glen hansard new album all that was east is west of me now the feast of st john stream

Glen Hansard Announces New Album, Shares "The Feast of St. John": Stream

July 26, 2023

nation of language too much enough new song strange disciple stream

Nation of Language Reject the 24-Hour News Cycle on New Single "Too Much, Enough": Stream

July 26, 2023

Dolly Parton We Are the Champions Queen We Will Rock You cover single song stream

Dolly Parton's Cover of Queen’s "We Are the Champions" Has Arrived, and It Rules: Stream

July 25, 2023

tkay maidza new album sweet justice ring-a-ling stream

Tkay Maidza Announces New Album Sweet Justice, Shares "Ring-A-Ling": Stream

July 25, 2023

slow pulp doubt new single yard indie rock music news listen stream

Slow Pulp Embrace the Gray Area on New Single "Doubt": Stream

July 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mitski Announces New Album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, Shares Lead Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter