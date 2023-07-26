Mitski Announces New Album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, Shares Lead Single: Stream

Days after she teased the news in a voice memo sent to fans, Mitski has officially announced that her seventh studio album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, will be out September 15th via Dead Oceans. As a preview, she’s shared its lead single “Bug Like an Angel.”

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which Mitski describes in a press release as her “most American album,” pulls from a vast pool of influences, including spaghetti western soundtracks, Arthur Russell, Igor Stravinsky, and more. To help flesh it out, she employed a full orchestra and a 17-person choir, working again with her longtime producer Patrick Hyland.

“The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people,” Mitski adds of the album’s themes. “I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I’ve created onto other people.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

Related Video

If “Bug Like an Angel” is any indication, The Land Is Inhospitable might be some of Mitski’s most daring and ambitious work to date. It’s a gentle acoustic number that feels at once intimate and massive, her soft vocals backed by a gospel choir. Watch the music video below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.

Mitski’s last album was 2022’s Laurel Hell. Since then, she’s teamed up with David Byrne for “This is a Life,” their contribution to the soundtrack for Everything Everywhere All at Once. It was nominated for Best Original Song at that year’s Oscars.

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Artwork:

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tracklist:

01. Bug Like an Angel

02. Buffalo Replaced

03. Heaven

04. I Don’t Like My Mind

05. The Deal

06. When Memories Snow

07. My Love Mine All Mine

08. The Frost

09. Star

10. I’m Your Man

11. I Love Me After You