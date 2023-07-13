Modern English Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Modern English are once again hitting the road in the US with a newly-announced run of tour dates for Fall 2023.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday, August 26th at Evolution Festival in St. Louis, Missouri, before making stops in cities including Indianapolis, Columbus, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and more. They’ll wrap things up on Saturday, September 30th in Virginia Beach at Neptune Festival.

Philly-based pop outfit Korine will support the English hitmakers on select dates of the tour, with more supporting acts to be announced in the coming weeks. See all of Modern English’s upcoming tour dates below.

Tickets are available now over at Modern English’s website; alternatively, you can also check for deals on certain dates at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Last fall, Modern English embarked on their 40th anniversary tour for their album After the Snow, which included their hit “I Melt with You.” They performed that song on Fallon in October, marking their first-ever late night appearance.

Modern English 2023 Tour Dates:

08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Chicagoland Taco Fair

08/28 – Evanston, IL @ Space *

08/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi *

09/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Ludlow *

09/02 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar *

09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/09 – New York, NY @ Baker Falls

09/15 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/16 – Greenfield, MA @ Hawks & Reed

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Room

09/22 – Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

09/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

09/24 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd and Lindsley

09/27 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

09/29 – Smithfield, NC @ Paul A Johnson

09/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Neptune Festival

* = w/ Korine