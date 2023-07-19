Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mondo Generator (Nick Oliveri) Announce New Album, Unleash “Death March”: Stream

We Stand Against You is out October 13th via Heavy Psych Sounds

Advertisement
mondo generator death march
Mondo Generator, courtesy of Purple Sage PR
July 19, 2023 | 3:16pm ET

    Mondo Generator have announced a new album, We Stand Against You, arriving October 27th via Heavy Psych Sounds. The Nick Oliveri-fronted band also shared the lead single “Death March.”

    Since his days in Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age, Mondo Generator has been one of the core creative outlets for Oliveri. As heard on “Death March,” the band continues to dish out groove-laden stoner rock with a punk-rock edge. And Oliveri’s vocals are as unhinged and acidic as ever.

    “’Death March’ is for everyone who refuses to back down, lay down, bend over to authority,” remarked Oliveri in a press announcement.

    Regarding the album — self-described as the band’s “heaviest” to date — he added: “Nine songs of fire, fury and angst! Some of the songs are reflecting my personal thoughts and some songs are about family and close friends dying or committing suicide and some are about my experience with the corona lockdowns. This is a record of real emotion and not for the weak.”

    Related Video

    High On Fire new album 2024
     Editor's Pick
    High on Fire Complete Work on New Album, Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut LP

    Mondo Generator have had a revolving-door lineup over the years, and Oliveri (on bass and lead vocals) is currently backed by guitarist Mike Pygmie and drummer Mike Amster.

    You can pre-order We Stand Against You via Heavy Psych Sounds. Stream “Death March” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    We Stand Against You Artwork:

    mondo generator we stand against you

    We Stand Against You Tracklist:
    01. I Stand Against You / Blast Off
    02. Rubber Room
    03. One Two Three Four
    04. Unglued
    05. Death March
    06. Conspiracy (Death or Theory)
    07. I Want Out
    08. Sky Valley Meth
    09. For A Day

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

poppy new album zig

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Knockoff": Stream

July 19, 2023

mountain goats jenny from thebes new album clean slate song video stream

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Jenny from Thebes, Share "Clean Slate": Stream

July 19, 2023

illuminati hotties truck new single indie rock music news listen stream sarah tudzin

illuminati hotties Return with New Single "Truck": Stream

July 19, 2023

babychaos guilty hands stream

Babychaos Premieres Electro-Industrial Single "Guilty Hands (I Bleed)": Stream

July 19, 2023

alice cooper white line frankenstein

Alice Cooper Books Fall US Tour, Unveils New Song "White Line Frankenstein" Featuring Tom Morello: Stream

July 19, 2023

the chemical brothers new album for that beautiful feeling electronic dance music news listen stream tracklist

The Chemical Brothers Announce New Album That Beautiful Feeling

July 19, 2023

dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees 2023 tour dates album everything turns around keanu reeves band single

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

July 19, 2023

Code Orange Billy Corgan single

Code Orange Announce New Album, Unleash "Take Shape" Featuring Billy Corgan: Stream

July 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mondo Generator (Nick Oliveri) Announce New Album, Unleash "Death March": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter