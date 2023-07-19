Mondo Generator have announced a new album, We Stand Against You, arriving October 27th via Heavy Psych Sounds. The Nick Oliveri-fronted band also shared the lead single “Death March.”

Since his days in Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age, Mondo Generator has been one of the core creative outlets for Oliveri. As heard on “Death March,” the band continues to dish out groove-laden stoner rock with a punk-rock edge. And Oliveri’s vocals are as unhinged and acidic as ever.

“’Death March’ is for everyone who refuses to back down, lay down, bend over to authority,” remarked Oliveri in a press announcement.

Regarding the album — self-described as the band’s “heaviest” to date — he added: “Nine songs of fire, fury and angst! Some of the songs are reflecting my personal thoughts and some songs are about family and close friends dying or committing suicide and some are about my experience with the corona lockdowns. This is a record of real emotion and not for the weak.”

Related Video

Mondo Generator have had a revolving-door lineup over the years, and Oliveri (on bass and lead vocals) is currently backed by guitarist Mike Pygmie and drummer Mike Amster.

You can pre-order We Stand Against You via Heavy Psych Sounds. Stream “Death March” and see the album art and tracklist below.

We Stand Against You Artwork:

We Stand Against You Tracklist:

01. I Stand Against You / Blast Off

02. Rubber Room

03. One Two Three Four

04. Unglued

05. Death March

06. Conspiracy (Death or Theory)

07. I Want Out

08. Sky Valley Meth

09. For A Day