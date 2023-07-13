The Monsters of Rock Cruise has unveiled its 2024 lineup. Headliners include Joe Satriani, The Darkness, Ace Frehley, Extreme, Winger, and KK’s Priest.

The cruise is set to depart from Miami on March 2nd and will sail to ports of call in Jamaica and the Bahamas before returning to Miami on March 7th. Radio host Eddie Trunk will once again serve as host and MC for what will be the 12th edition of the MORC.

The complete lineup features over 30 acts, with other notable names including Glenn Hughes, Accept, Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Y&T, April Wine, TNT, Slaughter, FireHouse, Armored Saint, Richie Kotzen, Faster Pussycat, Dangerous Toys, Lizzy Borden, Enuff Z’Nuff, Spread Eagle, Black ‘N Blue, Bang Tango, and Tuff, among others.

Related Video

In addition to the musical performances, there will also be interactive events between artists and cruisers, such as Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, “So You Think You Can Shred,” Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting with Rock Stars, a “Rockers vs. Average Joe’s” sporting event, Comedy Punchlines and Backlines, and more to be announced.

Advertisement

Cabins are available via the MORC website, where you will find additional information regarding bookings. Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas will serve as the cruise vessel.

You can see the lineup poster below.