Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Monte Cazazza, Pioneer of Industrial Music, Dead at 68

The genre got its name from Cazazza describing it as "industrial music for industrial people"

Advertisement
monte cazazza dead industrial music
Monte Cazazza, photo via Facebook
July 1, 2023 | 8:08pm ET

    Monte Cazazza, the artist and musician who coined the term “industrial” to describe aggressive electronic rock music, has died at age 68.

    Cazazza’s fellow musician and collaborator Meri St. Mary announced his death on Twitter. “It is With immense sadness and Love I had to let Monte go,” she wrote. “He was very ill & in pain so I take comfort in the fact that that part is over but I miss him already! Where ever it is we go off to I am certain He will be causing trouble in his own way RIP the One & Only Monte Cazazza.”

    Related Video

    Born November 13th, 1954, Cazazza began his career in California, generating an abrasive persona by creating works intended for shock value. He was expelled from the California College for Arts and Crafts after his first sculpture assignment, where he created a cement waterfall that incapacitated the main stairway of the class building.

    Advertisement

    Cazazza most famously worked in sound collage, issuing eight solo albums throughout his career. He was an early signee to Throbbing Gristle’s Industrial Records, and his phrase “Industrial Music for Industrial People” — meant to describe the noisy, experimental sound manipulation the label specialized in — led to the naming of the genre as industrial.

    Apart from his solo works, Cazazza collaborated with the likes of Factrix, Chaos of the Night, The Atom Smashers, The Love Force, and Esperik Glare. He contributed to nine albums by Psychic TV, the collective founded by Throbbing Gristle’s Genesis P-Orridge. His last album, The Cynic, arrived in 2010.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift fan in disguise

Taylor Swift Fan Conceals Identity After Calling Out Sick of Work

June 30, 2023

tiny engines revived new management structure indie rock music business news

Embattled Indie Label Tiny Engines Revived Under "New Management Structure"

June 30, 2023

olivia rodrigo vampire song of the week

Song of the Week: It's All Bad Blood for Olivia Rodrigo on "vampire"

June 30, 2023

Juvenile NPR Tiny Desk Concert Mannie Fresh

Juvenile Tears Through His Hits at NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

June 30, 2023

Alchemist Flying High Earl Sweatshirt billy woods Boldy James stream

The Alchemist Releases New EP Flying High with Earl Sweatshirt and billy woods: Stream

June 30, 2023

nick cave debbie harry cover jeffrey lee pierce gun club on the other side listen stream tribute album rock folk music news

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce's "On the Other Side": Stream

June 30, 2023

Pearl Jam Jeff Ament Whatever the fuck we want new album

Jeff Ament on Pearl Jam's Next Album: "We've Earned the Right to Do Whatever the Fuck We Want"

June 30, 2023

3teeth merchant of the void stream

3TEETH Announce New Album EndEx, Unleash Single "Scorpion": Stream

June 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Monte Cazazza, Pioneer of Industrial Music, Dead at 68

Menu Shop Search Newsletter