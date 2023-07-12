<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Singer, songwriter, and accomplished synthpop artist Morgan Kibby has been a huge fan of artist GaHee Park’s work for years. So, when she discovered “Tipsy Lovers” hanging in her aunt’s home, she couldn’t believe her eyes. She was immediately drawn to the painting and its playful, voyeuristic depiction of lovers embracing while peering through martini glasses, as she explains on the latest episode of The Spark Parade.

“There it was! ‘Tipsy Lovers!’ I mean, I was on my knees like, I can’t believe you have a piece by Gahee!” Kibby recounts. “She is so brilliant at communicating a moment in her paintings, where it just feels like you are almost not supposed to be there witnessing something incredibly intimate.”

Kibby is enamored with Park’s ability to infuse her work with a unique blend of eroticism and surrealism, a delicate balance that few artists are able to achieve. As she puts it, she feels there’s a kinship between her work as a musician and GaHee’s work in the visual medium.

