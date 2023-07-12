Menu
Morgan Kibby on the Delicate Intimacy of Gahee Park’s “Tipsy Lovers”: The Spark Parade

Sensual, surreal, and beautifully voyeuristic

Morgan Kibby, photo courtesy of the artist
Consequence Staff
July 12, 2023 | 2:20pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Singer, songwriter, and accomplished synthpop artist Morgan Kibby has been a huge fan of artist GaHee Park’s work for years. So, when she discovered “Tipsy Lovers” hanging in her aunt’s home, she couldn’t believe her eyes. She was immediately drawn to the painting and its playful, voyeuristic depiction of lovers embracing while peering through martini glasses, as she explains on the latest episode of The Spark Parade.

    “There it was! ‘Tipsy Lovers!’ I mean, I was on my knees like, I can’t believe you have a piece by Gahee!” Kibby recounts. “She is so brilliant at communicating a moment in her paintings, where it just feels like you are almost not supposed to be there witnessing something incredibly intimate.”

    Kibby is enamored with Park’s ability to infuse her work with a unique blend of eroticism and surrealism, a delicate balance that few artists are able to achieve. As she puts it, she feels there’s a kinship between her work as a musician and GaHee’s work in the visual medium.

    Listen to Morgan Kibby chat about Game Park’s “Tipsy Lovers” and more in this episode of The Spark Parade. Please also take the time to like, review, and subscribe to The Spark Parade wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

    Host Adam Unze (The Opus) explores creativity in all its forms on The Spark Parade by asking musicians, artists, comedians, and other creators to share the single cultural work that has most inspired them. Whether it comes from the world of music, film, comedy, visual art, or literature, we all have something that sparks our own creative desires. On The Spark Parade, guests reveal the single piece of art that ignites within them to fire of creation.

