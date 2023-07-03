Mötley Crüe Cover Beastie Boys During Intimate Club Show: Watch

Mötley Crüe played a “surprise” intimate club show Friday night (June 30th) at The Underworld in London in advance of their concert at Wembley Stadium the next evening.

The band performed to around 450 attendees under the pseudonym Dogs of War — the title of a new Crüe song that has yet to be released — and ran through a setlist stacked with hits, including “Shout at the Devil,” “Too Fast for Love,” “Live Wire,” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” “Dr. Feelgood,” and “Kickstart My Heart” (which closed the set).

Mötley Crüe typically perform a medley of covers during their sets, and for The Underworld performance, they fused Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll, Part 2” with Brownsville Station’s “Smokin’ in the Boys Room,” The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter,” Sex Pistols’ “Anarchy in the U.K.,” and the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.”

Related Video

They followed the medley up with a full rendition of Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)” — the first time they’ve ever covered that song in concert.

Advertisement

Twitter reactions from those in attendance were overwhelmingly positive, with one concertgoer tweeting: “One of the most surreal nights of my life; Motley Crue in Camden in front of 400 people…mad!”

Read another: “@motleycrue that was the best experience of my life.”

Mötley Crüe will launch a US outing next month with co-headliner Def Leppard and special guest Alice Cooper. Tickets are available here.

Watch fan footage of Mötley Crüe’s intimate London club performance and see the full setlist below.

Get Mötley Crüe Tickets Here

@motleycrue that was the best experience of my life. pic.twitter.com/15VkJvZEVq — raccoon mom 🦝 (@degeneratepunk) June 30, 2023

One of the most surreal nights of my life; Motley Crue in Camden in front of 400 people…mad! pic.twitter.com/T3eEySKGvw — Jamie Walker (@Walker_this_way) June 30, 2023

Yes “Dogs Of War” is the name of one of the new @MotleyCrue songs- — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) June 29, 2023

Setlist:

“Wild Side”

“Shout at the Devil”

“Too Fast for Love”

“Live Wire”

“Looks That Kill”

“Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin’ in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop” (Medley)

“(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)”

“Dr. Feelgood”

“Girls, Girls, Girls”

“Primal Scream”

“Kickstart My Heart”