Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Jenny from Thebes, Share “Clean Slate”: Stream

Follow-up to last year's Bleed Out arrives on October 27th

Advertisement
mountain goats jenny from thebes new album clean slate song video stream
The Mountain Goats, photo by Jackie Lee Young
Follow
July 19, 2023 | 11:15am ET

    The Mountain Goats have announced their new album, Jenny from Thebes. Billed as the sequel to 2002’s All Hail West Texas, it’s out on October 27th via Merge Records and includes the lead single, “Clean Slate.” Stream the track below.

    According to a press release, Jenny from Thebes is “a story about the individual and society, about safety and shelter and those who choose to provide care when nobody else will.” Of course, that individual is Jenny, who longtime Mountain Goats fans will recognize from the All Hail West Texas cut bearing her name as well as “Straight Six” from Jam Eater Blues and “Night Light,” a track that appears on side two of Transcendental Youth.

    Produced by Grammy-winner Trina Shoemaker, the 12-track project features contributions from Bully’s Alicia Bognanno (guitar) and Matt Douglas (horn and string arrangements). Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s and Matt Nathanson also provide backing vocals.

    Advertisement

    As John Darnielle explains in a statement, “Clean Slate” sets the stage for the story of Jenny. “People like to hedge bets by using terms like ‘concept album’ but let’s be clear, this is a rock opera about a woman named Jenny, who buys a Kawasaki to ride as far away as she can from a town she’s been carrying on her shoulders too long,” he said. “‘Clean Slate’ sets the scene: this is the house Jenny rents; these are the people who crash there when they need a place to stay; this is where she’s at in the process of becoming someone other than the keyholder she’s been.”

    Jenny from Thebes follows last year’s Bleed Out, which Darnielle discussed in an interview with Consequence. In a separate sitdown, he opened up about the experience of making his acting debut in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face. In support of the new album, The Mountain Goats will embark on a summer and fall tour. See the dates below, and grab your tickets here.

    Jenny from Thebes Artwork:

    mountain goats jenny from thebes new album artwork

    Jenny from Thebes Tracklist:
    01. Clean Slate
    02. Ground Level
    03. Only One Way
    04. Fresh Tattoo
    05. Cleaning Crew
    06. Murder at the 18th St. Garage
    07. From the Nebraska Plant
    08. Same as Cash
    09. Water Tower
    10. Jenny III
    11. Going to Dallas
    12. Great Pirates

    Advertisement

    The Mountain Goats 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/04 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
    08/05 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues ^
    08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo #
    08/09 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square #
    10/02 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern %
    10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco %
    10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %
    10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall %
    10/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades %
    10/09 – Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox %
    10/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory %
    10/11 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM %
    10/13 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre %
    10/14 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %
    10/27 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater %
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom %
    10/29 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater %

    * = w/ Pool Kids
    ^ = w/ Ryley Walker
    # = w/ Blitzen Trapper
    % = w/ Mikaela Davis

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Pretenders 2023 tour dates tickets Guns N' Roses

The Pretenders Announce US Headlining Tour

July 19, 2023

poppy new album zig

Poppy Announces New Album, Shares New Single "Knockoff": Stream

July 19, 2023

dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees 2023 tour dates album everything turns around keanu reeves band single

Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce First Album in 20 Years, Tour Dates

July 19, 2023

lucinda williams fall 2023 don't tell anybody the secrets tour

Lucinda Williams Announces Fall 2023 Tour

July 18, 2023

Rock band Godsmack

Godsmack Announce New Leg of 2023 North American Tour Dates

July 18, 2023

beabadoobee the way things go new song single stream watch video live 2023 tour dates

beabadoobee Finds Solace in the Passage of Time on New Song "the way things go": Stream

July 18, 2023

Claudio Sanchez's The Prize Fighter Inferno

Claudio Sanchez's The Prize Fighter Inferno Announces First-Ever Tour

July 18, 2023

angel dust 2023 brand new soul

Angel Du$t Announce New Album and 2023 World Tour, Unveil Single "Space Jam": Stream

July 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Jenny from Thebes, Share "Clean Slate": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter