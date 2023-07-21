Mudvayne kicked off their first full-fledged headlining tour in 14 years at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday night (July 20th). The outing, dubbed “The Psychotherapy Sessions,” features support from Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint, and Butcher Babies, with tickets available here.

Mudvayne reunited in 2021 after going on hiatus in 2010. While this tour marks Mudvayne’s first run as a lone headliner since 2009, the band did co-headline the “Freaks on Parade Tour” with Rob Zombie in 2022.

The Thursday night set featured Mudvayne performing 15 songs, including seven tunes from their classic 2000 album, L.D. 50. In recent months, frontman Chad Gray has dropped hints on social media that new music is in the works.

Meanwhile, for Coal Chamber, this marks their first proper tour in eight years, following a couple of festival gigs in recent weeks. Dez Fafara and company performed 12 songs, including four each from their 1997 self-titled debut and 2002’s Dark Days.

And of course, GWAR brought the gore and guts during their set, which included four songs off their latest album, The New Dark Ages. The intergalactic barbarians recently expanded their “Bud of Gods” CBD line with a new run of “New Dank Ages” products, including hemp flower, gummies, vape cartridges, and a newly added shot glass and T-shirt, all available at the Consequence shop.

The tour runs through run through an August 26th show in Englewood, California. See video footage and Mudvayne’s setlist from the opening night below.

Mudvayne’s Setlist:

Determined

Under My Skin

Internal Primates Forever

World So Cold

A New Game

Not Falling

Prod

Nothing To Gein

Fish Out of Water (live debut)

Severed

Death Blooms

King Of Pain (The Police cover)

Dull Boy

Dig

Happy?