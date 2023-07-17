Nandi Bushell Sings and Plays Piano on Cover of Adele’s “Easy on Me”: Watch

Wunderkind musician Nandi Bushell has shared the latest example of her versatility with a cover of Adele’s “Easy on Me.”

According to Consequence’s 2021 Rookie of the Year, this is her first time sharing a video of her simultaneously singing and playing piano, but she’s clearly been putting in work behind the scenes. Not only is Nandi’s piano playing impeccable, but she also shows off a beautiful voice that will only get better as she grows into it. Watch the performance below.

“Please, go easy [on] me,” she wrote in the video’s caption. ” This is the first time I am posting a video of me singing and playing piano at the same time. I really hope you all like it. The song is ‘Easy on Me’ by the incredible artist Adele.”

Bushell isn’t the first drummer to take on Adele’s hit single. Last year, Travis Barker turned it into a thunderous hard rock anthem. Speaking of Barker, Bushell posted a drum cover of Blink-182’s classic “All the Small Things” just hours before the Adele cover.

In the caption, Bushell praised Barker as “a legend” and teased “a load more” of upcoming videos now that she’s done with school for the summer. It sounds like we may be treated to covers of Green Day, Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, and Rush in the near future. Watch the full “All the Small Things” cover below.

Earlier this year, Consequence celebrated Bushell’s 13th birthday by looking back at 13 of her greatest musical moments to date. Recently, she’s also honored Meg White with a drum cover of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and played sax on a cover of New Orleans Rhythm Kings’ “Tin Roof Blues.”

As for Adele, you can catch her performing “Easy on Me” during her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency (grab tickets here). Just don’t throw anything at her on stage while you’re there.

