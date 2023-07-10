Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look at Ridley Scott’s historical epic Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix. The film will premiere in theaters on November 22nd before streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer — which is soundtracked by a cover of Radiohead’s “The National Anthem” — below.

Written by by David Scarpa, the film is described as “an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love.”

Along with Phoenix, Napoleon stars Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim, and Ludivine Sagnier.

Phoenix is next set to reprise his role as Joker opposite Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in 2024’s Joker: Folie à Deux. Meanwhile, Scott is currently filming a sequel to Gladiator.