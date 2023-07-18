NAS Announces New Album Magic 2 Dropping on Friday

Nas has announced the impending release of his new album Magic 2, which is due out this Friday, July 21st.

Magic 2 serves as the sequel to 2021’s Magic. It also marks the Queensbridge rapper’s fifth album in the last four years. Along with Magic 1 and 2, he put out the King’s Disease trilogy between 2020 and 2022.

Beginning in September, Nas will join forces with Wu-Tang Clan and De La Soul for the “NY State of Mind Tour.” Tickets are available here.

