Nation of Language Reject the 24-Hour News Cycle on New Single “Too Much, Enough”: Stream

Another look at Strange Disciple

Nation of Language, photo by Shervin Lainez
July 26, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Nation of Language aren’t the only folks disheartened by a news cycle that intersperses manufactured controversy with genuinely heart-wrenching headlines. Still, their latest single “Too Much, Enough” is a pretty good entry to the canon, urging us to unplug from the doom channels with an understated chorus of bubbling synths.

    “‘Too Much, Enough’ is a song born out of an exhaustion with the 24 hour news cycle and the outrage bait it uses to get everyone permanently wound up,” Nation of Language said in a statement. “It seems the only way to find an edge in the media business is to appeal to our most base instincts of disgust (see: the high ratings of Fox News, etc.), and we end up suffering both individually and collectively for it.”

    Rather than lean into this darkness, however, the single’s music video goes for a classic gimmick: celebrities pretending to be news anchors. Directed by Robert Kolodny, the visual sees Reggie Watts, Kevin Morby, Tomberlin, Jimmi Simpson, and more take over a news studio. Fortunately, they all act out the exaggerated gestures of a beloved ’80s local news anchor, rather than engaging in some sort Crossfire argument. Listen to the track below.

    “Too Much, Enough” appears on Nation of Language’s upcoming album Strange Discipledue out September 15th. Next month, they’ll continue a global tour that now incudes three new October dates at Chicago’s Metro, San Francisco’s The Independent, and LA’s The Roxy. See their full tour itinerary below, then grab tickets via here.

    Nation of Language 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/03 — Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop
    08/04 — Diepholz, DE @ Appletree Garden
    08/05 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
    08/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    08/12 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
    08/13 — Seattle, WA -@Day In Day Out
    08/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^
    09/07 — Baltimore, MD @ WTMD’s First Thursday Festival
    09/15 — Berlin, DE @ Astra
    09/16 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
    09/17 — Malmo, SE @ Plan B
    09/18 — Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
    09/20 — Kӧln, DE @ Gebäude9
    09/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    09/22 — Brussels, BE @ Orangerie
    09/23 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    09/25 — Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
    09/27 — London, UK @ Heaven
    09/28 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
    09/29 — Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
    09/30 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    10/04 — Manchester, UK @ New Century
    10/05 — Leeds, UK @ Stylus
    10/06 — Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
    10/07 — Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
    10/13 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre#
    10/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop#
    10/15 — Chicago, IL @ Metro #
    10/16 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon #
    10/18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room @ Colectivo #
    10/19 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall #
    10/20 — Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar #
    10/22 — Denver, CO @ Gothic #
    10/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge #
    10/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #
    10/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #
    10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy #
    10/29 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #
    10/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #
    11/02 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #
    11/03 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTX #
    11/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs #
    11/07 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East #
    11/08 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle #
    11/09 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #
    11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #
    11/11 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #
    11/30 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #
    12/01 — Montreal, QC @ Studio TD #
    12/02 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix #

    ^ = w/ Curling
    # = w/ Miss Grit

Advertisement
