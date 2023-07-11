Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp Announce Farm Aid 2023

Dave Matthews, Bob Weir, Margo Price, Allison Russell, and Nathaniel Rateliff will also play the charity concert

Advertisement
Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, Neil Young, John Mellencamp
Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns
July 11, 2023 | 8:23am ET

    The 2023 staging of Farm Aid will take place on Saturday, September 23rd at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. For the first time since 2019, the charity concert’s three founders — Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp — will all participate.

    The lineup also boasts Farm Aid board members Dave Matthews (performing with Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

    Tickets to Farm Aid 2023 go on sale Saturday, July 15th via Live Nation.

    Related Video

    Since its inaugural edition in 1985, Farm Aid has raised more than $70 million to support programs supporting local farms. This year’s festival will “highlight the work of family farmers to address climate change through regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices,” according to a press release. “Farm Aid will showcase these innovative climate champions on the Farm Aid stage and throughout the event. As farmers and farm and food advocates converge from across the country for the annual festival, Farm Aid will host additional pre-festival events to spotlight their work.”

    Advertisement

    “Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” said Nelson in a statement. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

    Young recently returned to touring following a prolonged hiatus spurred on by the pandemic. This summer, Nelson will also host his annual Outlaw Country Music Festival (get tickets here), while Dave Matthews Band is out on the road through September (get tickets here).

    Farm Aid 2023 lineup

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

ozzy osbourne power trip statement

Ozzy Osbourne Bows Out of Power Trip Festival: "My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet"

July 10, 2023

Levitation festival 2023 lineup

Levitation 2023 Lineup: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Unwound, Brian Jonestown Massacre, BADBADNOTGOOD, and More

June 28, 2023

primavera sound 2023 latin america the cure blur beck pet shop boys grimes buenos aires argentina sao paolo brasil bogata colombia asuncion paraguay

Primavera Sound Returns to Latin America with The Cure, Blur, and Beck

June 21, 2023

darker waves lineup 2023 new order tears for fears alternative rock new wave fest music news tickets

Darker Waves' Inaugural Lineup Is a New Wave-Palooza with New Order, Tears for Fears & More

June 20, 2023

heavy chicago festival lineup

Inaugural Heavy Chicago Festival to Feature Corrosion of Conformity, D.R.I., Trouble, and More

June 20, 2023

1234FEST punk festival

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Descendents Lead Inaugural 1234FEST in Two Cities

June 20, 2023

Coachella 2024

How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2024 (Even Though It's Sold Out)

June 16, 2023

made in america 2023 lineup sza lizzo

Made in America 2023 Lineup: SZA and Lizzo to Headline

June 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp Announce Farm Aid 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter