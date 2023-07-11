Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp Announce Farm Aid 2023

The 2023 staging of Farm Aid will take place on Saturday, September 23rd at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. For the first time since 2019, the charity concert’s three founders — Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp — will all participate.

The lineup also boasts Farm Aid board members Dave Matthews (performing with Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

Tickets to Farm Aid 2023 go on sale Saturday, July 15th via Live Nation.

Since its inaugural edition in 1985, Farm Aid has raised more than $70 million to support programs supporting local farms. This year’s festival will “highlight the work of family farmers to address climate change through regenerative, organic and sustainable farming practices,” according to a press release. “Farm Aid will showcase these innovative climate champions on the Farm Aid stage and throughout the event. As farmers and farm and food advocates converge from across the country for the annual festival, Farm Aid will host additional pre-festival events to spotlight their work.”

“Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges,” said Nelson in a statement. “As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water.”

Young recently returned to touring following a prolonged hiatus spurred on by the pandemic. This summer, Nelson will also host his annual Outlaw Country Music Festival (get tickets here), while Dave Matthews Band is out on the road through September (get tickets here).