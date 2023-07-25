Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

At Nelsonville Music Festival, Big Thief, Alex G, and Kurt Vile Brought Magic to the Ohio Hills: Recap & Photos

An indie-filled, warm celebration

Advertisement
Nelsonville music festival 2023 recap photos big thief Alex G
Kurt Vile, Adrianne Lenker, and Alex G, photos by Brian Bruemmer
Follow
July 25, 2023 | 11:40am ET

    Hidden in the hills of Southern Ohio, Nelsonville Music Festival has grown to become one of the Midwest’s most-loved festivals with an enchanting environment of musical celebration. Put on by local non-profit theater and arts center Stuart’s Opera House, the 2023 edition boasted one of its most impressive lineups ever, with indie heavy-hitters Kurt Vile, Alex G, and Big Thief leading the way to a memorable weekend of sunshine, twangy pedal steel, and all around good vibes.

    As several artists proclaimed during their performances, the atmosphere on site at Nelsonville Music Festival is tangibly different from big-ticket events like Coachella or Lollapalooza. The setting of Hocking Hills instantly sets it apart from city-based festivals, and its relatively smaller footprint allows it to feel considerably more easy-going than other camping-based festivals like Bonnaroo. A stroll from the campgrounds to the beautiful Creekside Stage, housed in an untouched wooded area, feels like a mini hike through an Appalachian landscape.

    The local vendors, as well as the presence of the Athens, Ohio, non-profit art studio Passionworks, only furthered the feeling of community. Grabbing a Jackie O’s Razz Wheat, perusing a variety of handmade goods, and admiring the inviting creativity of Passionworks’ many installations is as much a part of the Nelsonville experience as the music.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But, then, there is the music – and 2023 did not disappoint. Leaning heavy on sweet folk, emerging indie, and international gems, the lineup was full of standout sets from top to bottom. From New York up-and-comers Geese to songwriting legend Michael Hurley, jangle-dream icons Alvvays to country trend-bucker Margo Price, the sole source of stress for attendees was deciding between conflicting sets.

    As the weekend went on, two distinct sects of artists emerged as the most talked-about performances: the twang-indie fusionists and the non-western rippers. The former encapsulates artists like Greg Freeman, Wild Pink, and the one-two punch of MJ Lenderman and Wednesday, acts who put a dynamic layer of fuzzy paint over their country and folk-influenced tunes. Lenderman, in particular, stood out, fully embracing the ethos of the festival by inviting underground songwriter Spencer Radcliffe, who hails from the area, to guest on saxophone for their set.

    It was the performances from the non-western rippers, however, that brought the festival to peak levels. Unflinchingly led by Turkish Anatolian rockers Altın Gün and the Democratic Republic of Congo-based funk trailblazers Jupiter & Okwess, each set had enough people up on their feet and dancing to power a skyscraper. With Jupiter & Okwess inviting audience members to join them on stage and Altın Gün performing the rare unplanned encore, they were instant favorites for anyone lucky enough to see them play.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Inkcarceration 2023

Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot, and More Rock 2023 Inkcarceration Festival: Photo Gallery

July 21, 2023

Industrial Photo Gallery

The Visual Power of Industrial Music: Live Photos of Nine Inch Nails, Skinny Puppy, Ministry, Filter, and More

July 18, 2023

lana del rey quebec Festival D'été de Québec review photo gallery recap

Lana Del Rey Enchants the Plains of Abraham at Festival D’été de Québec: Recap & Photos

July 18, 2023

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Toronto

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" Is the Summer's Hottest Dance Club

July 9, 2023

the smile review austin 3 recap photo gallery

The Smile Play Instrumental Musical Chairs at US Tour Kickoff in Austin: Recap

June 26, 2023

Hellfest 2023 photo gallery

Hellfest 2023: See Photos of Iron Maiden, Pantera, Tenacious D, and More

June 22, 2023

Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 review recap photos photo gallery blur

Despite Turbulence, the Inaugural Primavera Sound Madrid Soared: Review

June 12, 2023

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, Steve Lacy re:Set festival Lucy dacus James murphy Phoebe Bridgers Julien Baker Fousheé toro y moi James Blake jamie xx dijon Big Freedia idles Clairo bartees strange

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, Steve Lacy Redefine Touring with Re:SET Series Kickoff: Review

June 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

At Nelsonville Music Festival, Big Thief, Alex G, and Kurt Vile Brought Magic to the Ohio Hills: Recap & Photos

Menu Shop Search Newsletter