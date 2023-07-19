Menu
Netflix Yanks Cheapest Ad-Free Plan in the US and UK

Its Basic tier is no longer available to new or returning subscribers

July 19, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    Netflix has pulled its cheapest ad-free plan in the US and UK. The streaming giant’s support page in both countries reveals that the $9.99 per month Basic tier is no longer available “for new or rejoining members.”

    Now, there are only three options for new or returning subscribers: a $6.99 per month Standard with Ads plan, the $15.49 Standard tier, and the $19.99 Premium plan. Current Basic plan subscribers can stay on that tier for now, as long as they don’t cancel or change their plan.

    The $9.99 Basic plan served as a nice middle ground between the cheapest Netflix plan and the more expensive ad-free tiers, as long as subscribers didn’t need to stream in HD on more than one device at a time. As The Verge points out, Netflix previously hinted at the move by hiding the Basic subscription behind a “see all plans” button for new users signing up for the service. It also silently scrapped the Basic plan in Canada last month.

    Netflix launched its ad-supported tier in November without many popular TV shows and movies. However, the streamer touted its success at an upfront advertising presentation in May, boasting that the plan had “nearly 5 million” monthly active users (which is not the same as subscribers) at the time.

    Also in May, Netflix launched its password sharing crackdown, which gives subscribers on the Standard plan and up the option to add “extra members” outside of their household for $7.99 each per month. The company is slated to share its latest earnings report when the market closes on Wednesday afternoon.

