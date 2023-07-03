Netflix Licenses HBO Series Including Band of Brothers and Six Feet Under

Band of Brothers, Six Feet Under, Insecure, and Ballers, and some of your other favorite HBO originals will be available to stream Netflix. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to license some of the older titles in the HBO library.

All five seasons of Insecure are streaming on Netflix as of Monday, while episodes of Band of Brothers and its sister series The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers will be available in the near future. Additionally, True Blood will be added to Netflix outside the U.S.

The licensing deal is just the latest example of a change in digital content distribution strategy under Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who has demonstrated a willingness to forego exclusivity and license content in order to boost profits.

The Netflix license is non-exclusive, meaning that all HBO series included in the deal will still be available on WBD’s streaming service Max.

Though HBO content has largely been walled off during the streaming wars, the network has shown a willingness to license older shows in the past. More than a decade ago, HBO syndicated edited versions of Sex and the City to TBS, The Sopranos to A&E, and Curb Your Enthusiasm to TV Guide Channel.

In 2014, Amazon Prime Video inked an exclusive deal for series like The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, and True Blood. It’s worth noting Amazon wasn’t producing its own original content at the time.

In the summer of last year, Warner Bros. Discovery unceremoniously began dumping titles from HBO Max in an effort to slash costs ahead of its merger with Discovery+. Earlier this year, Roku and Tubi snapped up 2,000 hours of Warner Bros. Discovery series, including Westworld, The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, FBoy Island, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler’s Wife — many of which had been yanked from what was then known as HBO Max.

Editor’s Note: This article has been update with additional details about the licensing deal.