Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Netflix Licenses HBO Series Including Band of Brothers and Six Feet Under

Insecure, Ballers, and True Blood are also heading to Netflix

Advertisement
Band of Brothers
Band of Brothers, photo via HBO / Warner Bros.
Follow
July 3, 2023 | 11:34am ET

    Band of Brothers, Six Feet Under, Insecure, and Ballers, and some of your other favorite HBO originals will be available to stream Netflix. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to license some of the older titles in the HBO library.

    All five seasons of Insecure are streaming on Netflix as of Monday, while episodes of Band of Brothers and its sister series The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers will be available in the near future. Additionally, True Blood will be added to Netflix outside the U.S.

    The licensing deal is just the latest example of a change in digital content distribution strategy under Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who has demonstrated a willingness to forego exclusivity and license content in order to boost profits.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Netflix license is non-exclusive, meaning that all HBO series included in the deal will still be available on WBD’s streaming service Max.

    Though HBO content has largely been walled off during the streaming wars, the network has shown a willingness to license older shows in the past. More than a decade ago, HBO syndicated edited versions of Sex and the City to TBS, The Sopranos to A&E, and Curb Your Enthusiasm to TV Guide Channel.

    hbo streaming wars warner bros. discovery
     Editor's Pick
    Why HBO’s Moves Could Signal the End of the Streaming Wars

    In 2014, Amazon Prime Video inked an exclusive deal for series like The SopranosBoardwalk Empire, and True Blood. It’s worth noting Amazon wasn’t producing its own original content at the time.

    In the summer of last year, Warner Bros. Discovery unceremoniously began dumping titles from HBO Max in an effort to slash costs ahead of its merger with Discovery+. Earlier this year, Roku and Tubi snapped up 2,000 hours of Warner Bros. Discovery series, including Westworld, The Nevers, Raised by WolvesFBoy Island, Legendary, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler’s Wife — many of which had been yanked from what was then known as HBO Max.

    Advertisement

    Editor’s Note: This article has been update with additional details about the licensing deal.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

hbo streaming wars warner bros. discovery

Why HBO’s Moves Could Signal the End of the Streaming Wars

June 26, 2023

grease rise of the pink ladies canceled paramount+ star trek prodigy, queen of the universe the game

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Among Four Series Canceled at Paramount+

June 23, 2023

Netflix new sign-ups after password crackdown 102% increase

Netflix Sign-Ups Increase 102% After Password Sharing Crackdown: Report

June 9, 2023

music streaming service uploads 120,000 per day

120,000 New Tracks Are Being Uploaded to Streaming Services Per Day

May 26, 2023

netflix launches password sharing crackdown

Netflix Launches Password Sharing Crackdown in the US

May 23, 2023

telly free tvs advertising pluto startup

Startup Plans to Give Away Millions of Free 4K TVs — But There's a Catch

May 15, 2023

disney+ hulu one app experience

Disney+ to Incorporate Hulu Content Into "One-App Experience" Later This Year

May 11, 2023

eurovision 2023 song contest how to watch stream peacock

How to Watch Eurovision 2023 in America

May 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Licenses HBO Series Including Band of Brothers and Six Feet Under

Menu Shop Search Newsletter