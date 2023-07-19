Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Netflix Reports 5.9 Million New Subscribers Following Password Sharing Crackdown

The streamer says "borrower households" have willingly become "full paying" members

Advertisement
netflix subscribers up after password sharing crackdown
Netflix
July 19, 2023 | 5:25pm ET

    Netflix saw 5.9 million new subscribers in the second quarter of 2023, the first earnings period since the company cracked down on the sharing of passwords between multiple households.

    The streaming giant achieved its projected $8.2 billion in Q2 revenue and surpassed its expected $1.6 billion in operating income, raking in $1.8 billion. Now up to 238.4 million global paid memberships, the report seems to back Netflix’s proclamation that its “paid sharing” initiative — which forces subscribers to either pay extra to allow people in other households to use their account or create a separate membership completely — is working.

    In May, subscribers to Netflix’s Standard plan ($15.49 per month) and Premium tier ($19.99 per month) were given the option to pay an extra $7.99 per month for each person using their password in a different household. Those subscribed to the Basic plan ($9.99 per month with no ads) and Standard with Ads ($6.99 per month) were not given the option, instead forcing viewers logged into said accounts from a different location to sign up for their own memberships.

    Related Video

    Despite online outrage at the change, Netflix told investors that “the cancel reaction was low” in its first quarter since limiting password sharing. “We’re seeing healthy conversion of borrower households into full paying Netflix memberships as well as the uptake of our extra member feature. We are revenue and paid membership positive vs. prior to the launch of paid sharing across every region in our latest launch,” the streamer said. Changes like these have allowed the company to turn a profit, while competitors like Disney, Paramount, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. Discovery struggle to do the same.

    Advertisement

    Speaking of that Basic tier, it’s no longer available for new Netflix subscribers in the US, UK, and Canada. While current members can remain on the plan, those looking to sign up for the streamer now can either opt for the $6.99 Standard with Ads plan, the $15.49 Standard plan, or the $19.99 Premium tier.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

netflix basic cheapest ad-free plan removed us the uk

Netflix Yanks Cheapest Ad-Free Plan in the US and UK

July 19, 2023

Band of Brothers

Netflix Licenses HBO Series Including Band of Brothers and Six Feet Under

July 3, 2023

hbo streaming wars warner bros. discovery

Why HBO’s Moves Could Signal the End of the Streaming Wars

June 26, 2023

grease rise of the pink ladies canceled paramount+ star trek prodigy, queen of the universe the game

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Among Four Series Canceled at Paramount+

June 23, 2023

Netflix new sign-ups after password crackdown 102% increase

Netflix Sign-Ups Increase 102% After Password Sharing Crackdown: Report

June 9, 2023

music streaming service uploads 120,000 per day

120,000 New Tracks Are Being Uploaded to Streaming Services Per Day

May 26, 2023

netflix launches password sharing crackdown

Netflix Launches Password Sharing Crackdown in the US

May 23, 2023

telly free tvs advertising pluto startup

Startup Plans to Give Away Millions of Free 4K TVs — But There's a Catch

May 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Reports 5.9 Million New Subscribers Following Password Sharing Crackdown

Menu Shop Search Newsletter