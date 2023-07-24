Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Nick Cave Confirms New Bad Seeds Album is Almost Finished

The band's first release in four years

Advertisement
Nick Cave new Bad Seeds album finishing
Nick Cave, photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for British Film Commission
July 24, 2023 | 1:18pm ET

    Nick Cave has confirmed that he is in the studio finishing a new album with the Bad Seeds.

    The musician shared the news in the latest post on his website, The Red Hand Files. “I’d like to let everyone know that I am now back in the studio finishing the new Bad Seeds record,” he wrote, before explaining that he would be taking a “few weeks” off from his website-managing duties to focus on record-making. The new album will mark the first release from the Bad Seeds since 2019’s Ghosteen.

    Cave first confirmed the existence of the new project in January, replying to a question about his plans for 2023 by saying: “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds. This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

    Related Video

    In the same post, Cave went on to describe the headspace he falls into when making an album. “It’s the same with every record, I feel that familiar feeling of lack, like I’m a big, dumb blank thing in a suit,” he wrote. “I’m grumpy as fuck and Susie [Cave, his wife] has decamped for a week. Anything that resembles a creative impulse is burrowed way down in some mossy, froggy hole, asleep, I hope, not dead. I have to call it forth, provoke it from its slumber. It becomes a nasty, punishing, baggy-eyed business. I’m starting to get an infuriating sing-song voice in my head that actually rhymes, like a madness.”

    Advertisement

    In the seven months since that first announcement, Cave has kept himself busy. Later in January, he explained to another fan that he changed after his first son died, losing the rage that he had embodied in his music for so long. That same month, he bemoaned the “grotesque mockery” of AI-generated Nick Cave songs. In May, he defended his attending of Charles III’s coronation, and earlier this month, he teamed up with the Miraculous Love Kids of Afghanistan for a new single based on a poem he wrote about his wife.

    All of this comes ahead of Cave’s upcoming North American tour, on which he’ll play some rare solo dates accompanied by Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood. Check out the full list of dates, and grab your tickets here.

    Get Nick Cave Tickets Here

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jungkook seven bts big hit hybe song of the week new album

Jung Kook's "Seven" Claims No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100

July 24, 2023

jason aldean try that in a small town no 1 billboard

Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" Hits No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

July 24, 2023

lacuna coil fear factory 2023 tour

Lacuna Coil and Fear Factory Announce October 2023 US Tour

July 24, 2023

mitski teases new album lead single indie rock music news

Mitski Teases New Album, Releasing Lead Single This Week

July 24, 2023

twitter elon musk fandom bts army social media collapse

If Twitter Dies, Where Do the Fan Communities Go?

July 24, 2023

ls dunes lego video

My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero: LEGO Is Demanding That L.S. Dunes Take Down Music Video

July 24, 2023

ethel cain 2023 tour dates north america ticket pre sale indie rock pop news

Ethel Cain Announces US Tour Dates

July 24, 2023

helmet 2023 tour

Helmet Announce Fall 2023 US Tour and New Album

July 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nick Cave Confirms New Bad Seeds Album is Almost Finished

Menu Shop Search Newsletter