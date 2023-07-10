Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Show Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

A Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds gig in Saratoga Springs, New York on Saturday was abruptly stopped early due to reports of a bomb threat.

Via Billboard, after opening act Metric and co-headliner Garbage finished their sets, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center displayed an emergency message stating the venue needed to be completely evacuated because of “circumstances beyond our control.” The evacuation was complete before Gallagher and company were able to perform.

“We have no idea what happened tonight,” Garbage wrote on Twitter. “We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone !!! I’m sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!”

Sunday Morning, the NY State Park Police clarified the cause for evacuation: “Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident,” reads a statement on Facebook. “K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results.”

The police added that the incident is still under investigation as “Making a Terroristic Threat,” which is a Class D Felony. Read the statement below.

Garbage and Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will continue their co-headlining tour tonight in New York City. Grab tickets to remaining shows at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

