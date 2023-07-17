Menu
Noname Announces New Album Sundial

Her first new record in five years

Noname to release new album in 2023
Noname, photo by Ben Kaye
July 17, 2023 | 10:20am ET

    Noname has announced the release of a new album: Sundial will arrive on August 11th. The first single, a collaboration with Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane called “Balloons,” will precede the album on July 21st.

    Upon its arrival, Sundial will mark Noname’s first new album since her astonishing 2018 debut, Room 25. Consequence named Room 25 one of the top albums of the 2010s.

    In 2019, Noname announced a follow-up album called Factory Baby, but later scrapped the project after revealing she had trouble finding producers “to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically.”

    In the time since releasing Room 25, her musical output has been limited to a single called “Rainforest” (which was originally destined for Factory Baby), a remix of Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown,” and the Madlib-produced “Song 33,” which served as a response track to J Cole’s “Snow On Tha Bluff.”

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the release date for Sundial, as well as details on the first single.

     

