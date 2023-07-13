Nothing More have dropped off an upcoming tour supporting Godsmack and Staind in light of an alleged domestic incident involving frontman Jonny Hawkins.

Per a police report that was first uncovered on Reddit, surveillance footage captured an apparent argument between Hawkins and his then partner, Kristin Gordon, in December 2021. According to the report, the video shows Gordon being violently ejected from Hawkins’ parked truck before being run over by one of the rear wheels.

The report indicated that Gordon was hospitalized with a “collapsed lung, broken spinal bones, and severe road rash.” Despite the harrowing incident, the couple apparently remained together until a recent breakup, upon which she went public regarding the incident, posting photos of her injuries.

Hawkins was initially charged with “hit and run driving causing death or serious injury” and “vehicular negligent injuring,” according to a case report, and was released on $10,000 bond on March 11th of 2022.

As the case made its way through court, Hawkins eventually pleaded guilty to “vehicular negligent driving,” while the “hit and run” charge was apparently dropped. A civil money judgment appears to have been issued and paid regarding the case, with court records indicating that Hawkins was sentenced to 12 months probation in addition to paying court fees and a fine and serving 40 hours of community service.

Now that the incident has become public knowledge, Nothing More have decided to drop off their upcoming tour with Godsmack and Staind and issued the following statement on social media defending their frontman:

“One terrible night does not define a person’s entire life.

Jonny has taken responsibility for his actions in his personal life, and he has been held accountable in the eyes of the law.

We know Jonny better than anyone, and he is not a violent person. We’ve never witnessed or seen evidence of violence from him in any of his relationships. However, we all have witnessed physical abuse towards Jonny over the course of his most recent relationship.

We have been by his side for the past year and a half, and we support the efforts he has taken to make things right.

–Mark, Daniel and Ben”

Hawkins also issued a lengthy statement on Instagram, while sharing recent photos of himself and Gordon appearing happy together. He also included a copy of a “Motion to Dissolve Protective Order,” in which it was stated that Gordon testified that the incident was an accident and that their “relationship was stronger” since the events of that night. Hawkins’ statement reads, in part:

“For the past year and a half, we have made several attempts to restore our relationship and rediscover the good things that brought us together years ago. We’ve had some successes but also many failures, and it was clear to me that we just cannot be together. Within hours of me taking the final items I had at the home we shared, she posted photos of her time in the hospital in a deliberately misleading way.

I take full responsibility for my actions that night in 2021 and, since then, I have fully complied with the authorities. I don’t believe that night is indicative of who I am or the man I have tried to be since. But, given that a skewed and weaponized version of events is now being put out to the world, I felt it was important to share these additional facts.”

Hawkins full post can be seen below.