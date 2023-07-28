Offset and Cardi B Feel the “Jealousy” on New Single: Stream

Offset has enlisted his frequent collaborator — both in and out of the studio — Cardi B for a new single called “Jealousy.” Listen to the song below.

According to its press release, the single comes ahead of Offset’s “forthcoming album,” though no additional details are available at this time. In a new interview with Variety, Offset explained that he’s hoping to launch a new era of his career. “This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he said. “I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

Offset first teased “Jealousy” on social media earlier this week, tapping none other than Jamie Lee Curtis to help him spoof the late James Brown’s iconic 1988 CNN interview. The original interview took place after Brown was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-wife — presumably, Offset’s spoof of the incident is a reference to the recent drama between him and Cardi. Last month, he claimed she had cheated on him in a now-deleted social media post. She responded with a Twitter Spaces session, in which she sang Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated.”

In any event, it appears the two have made amends, and “Jealousy” shows them both in full force. In the music video directed by Offset — inspired by the 2001 movie Baby Boy — the two are seen fighting, splitting up, and then reuniting, hanging out around Offset’s old school car while the two’s children make cameos in the background. Watch the video below.

Musically, “Jealousy” is built around a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous Ass Bitches,” which itself samples Grover Washington, Jr.’s 1973 version of the Billie Holiday song, “Don’t Explain.” Interestingly, because Billie Holiday co-wrote “Don’t Explain,” she’s actually listed as one of the writers for “Jealousy,” which is pretty neat.

Last month at the BET Awards, Offset reunited onstage with his fellow surviving Migos member Quavo for the first time since the death of bandmate Takeoff in November 2022. In more lighthearted news, he’s also set to appear in the upcoming animated kids’ film Baby Shark’s Big Movie! along with Cardi and their two children.