Olivia Rodrigo Recently Saw Depeche Mode and The Cure in Concert with Her Dad

She's being introduced to the bands her father saw when he was her age

Olivia Rodrigo cure depeche mode concerts dad
The Cure (photo by Debi Del Grande), Olivia Rodrigo (photo by Dan Garcia), and Depeche Mode (photo by Raymond Ahner)
July 6, 2023 | 1:33pm ET

    Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the modern princesses of pop, but the 20-year-old singer has been getting a taste of the ’80s as of late by attending Depeche Mode and The Cure concerts with her dad, as she shared in a new interview with Vogue.

    While at A-1 Record Shop in the East Village with writer Jia Tolentino, Rodrigo ruminated over an album by The Cure she found during her crate dig. “I’m going to see them in two weeks with my dad,” she said at the time. “He’s introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age,” adding that Depeche Mode was on the list of legacy acts they’ve recently seen on stage.

    Elsewhere in the profile, Rodrigo expanded upon how her parents played a big part in rooting her musical influences. They weren’t just fans of ’80s gothy new wave, though, as ’90s grunge and early aughts alternative artists were also part of their repertoire: think No Doubt, The White Stripes, and Weezer.

    Related Video

    Rodrigo remembered seeing the latter band at the county fair for her first concert. Throwing it back to the ’80s again, there’s a YouTube video of her singing “Home Sweet Home” by Mötley Crüe at a talent competition when she was eight years old.

    Last Friday, Rodrigo returned with Song of the Week “vampire,” the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album, GUTS, out September 8th on Geffen.

    Depeche Mode have extended their North American tour through December. Check out our review of the kick-off show and grab tickets here.

    Though The Cure have concluded their “Shows of a Lost World Tour,” you can still catch them at upcoming festivals like Riot Fest, Corona Capital, and the Latin America editions of Primavera Sound. Find tickets here.

