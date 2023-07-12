ONE Musicfest 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion Lead Lineup

ONE Musicfest has announced its 2023 lineup. Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brent Faiyaz will headline the festival when it goes down on October 28th and 29th at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park.

Other notable acts include Smino, Tems, Chief Keef, The-Dream, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray, and Key Glock. Meanwhile, there will be a special stage dedicated to celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop featuring acts like Killer Mike, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Trina, Nelly, DJ Quik, 8Ball & MJG, DJ Drama, Waka Flocka, Too Short, and more. See the full lineup below.

A general admission two-day pass will run you $199 plus roughly $42 in fees, with a VIP tier available for $495 and $97 in fees. Those with exceptionally large wallets can opt for the Platinum ($995 and $191 in fees) or Titanium ($6536.55) tiers. Tickets are now on sale here.

