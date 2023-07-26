Menu
Paul Rudd Drops Dead in Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Returning August 8th

only murders season 3 trailer paul rudd meryl streep selena gomez martin short steve tv hulu news
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
July 26, 2023 | 12:31pm ET

    Hulu has shared the official full trailer for Season 3 of Only Murders In the Building.

    In the latest iteration of the acclaimed whodunnit, Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are at the opening night of Oliver’s (Martin Short) Broadway play, but the highly-anticipated event is cut all too short when the show’s leading man, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), suddenly drops dead on stage. The trio of true crime aficionados must then investigate the actor’s rather untimely passing, with a little help from his co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep)… who’s also a suspect.

    Will Oliver’s show go on? We’ll find out after Only Murders in the Building Season 3 premieres on Hulu August 8th (sign up for a one-month free trial here). Catch the trailer below.

    Related Video

    Joining Martin, Short, Gomez, Rudd, and Streep in Season 3 of Only Murders are guest stars Ashley Park, Matthew Broderick, Jane Lynch, and Tina Fey.

    Only Murders Season 2 premiered back in June 2022; revisit Consequence‘s review here.

Paul Rudd Drops Dead in Only Murders In the Building Season 3 Trailer: Watch

