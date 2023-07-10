Menu
Ozzy Osbourne Bows Out of Power Trip Festival: “My Body Is Telling Me That I’m Just Not Ready Yet”

"I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed"

ozzy osbourne power trip statement
Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall
July 10, 2023 | 1:38pm ET

    Ozzy Osbourne has decided to cancel his Power Trip festival performance due to health reasons. He will be replaced by an as-yet-unnamed act to be revealed shortly.

    The metal icon was initially announced as part of Power Trip’s blockbuster lineup including AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and Tool. The festival is set for October 6th through the 8th at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California (the home of Coachella), with passes available here.

    The Prince of Darkness issued the following statement:

    “As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

    My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.

    Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.

    The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.

    Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support.

    I love you all and I will see you soon.

    God Bless,

    Ozzy”

    Ozzy’s statement comes after Tony Iommi revealed that Black Sabbath were also approached to play a reunion set at Power Trip, though the guitarist shot down the idea before it was ever considered in earnest, mostly due to the health uncertainties of Ozzy and the other band members.

    “But I didn’t know Ozzy would be doing it on his own,” Iommi said in a recent interview. “But it’s great. I hope he can do it and that it’ll be really good. He really wants to do it. And he’s really trying to pull to get himself back. He’s had to go through such a lot of hard stuff lately. It’s such a shame, really. But he’s still fighting there.”

    Ozzy hasn’t performed a full concert since 2018, though he has played special one-off performances, no more than a few songs, during an NFL halftime show for the Los Angeles Rams and at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games alongside Iommi.

