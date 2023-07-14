Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Palehound Break Down New Album Eye on the Bat Track by Track: Exclusive

Indie rock catharsis from El Kempner

Advertisement
palehound eye on the bat track by track interview
Palehound, photo by Tonje Thilesen
Follow
July 14, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through every song on their latest release. Today, Palehound’s El Kempner takes us through their new LP, Eye on the Bat.

    Indie rock outfit Palehound has returned today (July 14th) with their latest album, Eye on the Bat. Fronted by singer-songwriter El Kempner, the record finds Palehound as personal and wonderfully cathartic as ever.

    While it’d be reductive to call Eye on the Bat a full-on breakup record, the emotional tribulations of navigating relationships give the album a striking sense of purpose. From breaking up on Independence Day to trying to let yourself trust a new person to realizing that “you are the asshole,” Kempner’s writing takes personal experiences and translates them into universally relatable tales.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I really struggle with letting go and I’m a nostalgic person,” Kempner explains to Consequence. “A breakup really challenged that part of me and I needed to channel that anxiety into something.”

    Such anxieties are set to an indie rock backdrop that spans from explosive (“The Clutch”) to ominous (“My Evil”) to melancholic and lonesome (“Fadin'”). Not only is Kempner penning some of the best lyrics of their career, but also some of their most compelling, play-on-repeat-worthy tunes. As a result, the follow-up to 2019’s Black Friday is a rock record that’s as emotionally charged as it is expressly enjoyable.

    Listen to Palehound’s Eye on the Bat below, followed by Kempner’s Track by Track breakdown of the album.

    This fall, Palehound will head out on a US tour in support of the record. See the full list of dates here, and get your tickets here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Michael bolton spark of light track by track interview

Michael Bolton Breaks Down New Album Spark of Light Track by Track: Exclusive

July 14, 2023

aluna mycelium track by track interview

Aluna Breaks Down New Album MYCELiUM Track by Track: Exclusive

July 7, 2023

Geese 3d country track by track breakdown interview

Geese Break Down New Album 3D Country Track by Track: Exclusive

June 23, 2023

militarie gun life under the gun track by track breakdown interview

Militarie Gun Break Down New Album Life Under the Gun Track By Track: Exclusive

June 23, 2023

Home Is Where the whaler track by track interview breakdown

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

June 16, 2023

feeble little horse girl with fish track by track exclusive breakdown new album indie pop rock music news listen stream

Feeble Little Horse Break Down New Album Girl with Fish Track by Track: Exclusive

June 9, 2023

Matchbox twenty where the light goes track by track

Matchbox Twenty Break Down New Album Where the Light Goes Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

water from your eyes everyones crushed track by track interview

Water from Your Eyes Break Down New Album Everyone's Crushed Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Palehound Break Down New Album Eye on the Bat Track by Track: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter