Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” in Houston: Watch

Paramore fans fortunate enough to attend their show in Texas on Tuesday, July 11th got to hear a special treat: Hayley Williams singing an impassioned cover of Beyoncé’s 2011 song “I Miss You.” Watch the performance below.

The cover came as an homage to Beyoncé during Paramore’s set at the Toyota Center in her hometown of Houston. Backlit so that the crowd could only see their silhouettes, the band withheld from playing their instruments, allowing Williams’ powerful voice to carry the song a cappella. When she hit the high notes with her beautifully bright, crisp timbre, the crowd erupted in applause, taking in the magic of the moment. Check out the fan-shot footage below.

The Houston stop was part of the second leg of Paramore’s ongoing 2023 tour, which included opening dates for Taylor Swift earlier in the year. Next, the band will finish up with some shows in the western US through the rest of July before concluding the tour on August 2nd in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Check out the full list of upcoming dates, and grab your tickets here.

Earlier this month, Swift revealed Paramore would be joining her again for some international dates of “The Eras Tour” in 2024. In a tweet announcing the new dates, Swift wrote: “Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???” Check out the full list of dates and all the details for that here.

As for Beyoncé, her massive “Renaissance World Tour” is still underway, bringing the “summer’s hottest dance club” to cities around the globe, according to Consequence contributor Karen Bliss. Check out the full list of upcoming dates for the tour, and grab your tickets here.