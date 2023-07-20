Menu
Paramore Bring Out Billie Eilish for “All I Wanted” in LA: Watch

Hayley Williams previously joined Eilish to sing "Misery Business" at Coachella

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams of Paramore
Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams, photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
July 20, 2023 | 9:22am ET

    Paramore were joined on stage by Billie Eilish during their concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Wednesday night.

    Hayley Williams and Eilish previously shared the stage at Coachella in 2022, when the Paramore singer made a surprise appearance to sing “Misery Business.” Eilish returned the favor on Wednesday by joining Paramore for a performance of “All I Wanted” from their 2009 album, brand new eyes. Watch fan-captured footage below.

    Williams has served as something of a mentor for Eilish, who is still just 21 years old.”The first thing I experienced or I witnessed of her was ‘When the Party’s Over,’ that video. And then I watched an interview with her, and I felt like there was something inside of me that was watching me — slash us — as teenagers doing interviews and navigating this world,” Williams said in an interview with SiriusXM last year.

    Paramore are amidst the second leg of a North American tour in support of their latest album, This Is Why (get tickets here). Next year, they’ll open for Taylor Swift when she brings “The Eras Tour” to Europe.

    Meanwhile, Eilish recently released a new single “What Was I Made For?” for the Barbie soundtrack.

