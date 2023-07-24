Paramore Postpone Tour Dates Due to Illness

Paramore have postponed concerts in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City due to an unspecified illness within the band’s touring party.

The dates have been rescheduled in early August, specifically: San Francisco on August 7th, Seattle on August 9th, Portland on August 10th, and Salt Lake City on August 13th. You can find the band’s updated tour schedule below.

Previously purchased tickets for the impacted shows are valid for the rescheduled dates. Ticket-holders can also request a refund of their purchase.

Get Paramore Tickets Here

Related Video

Paramore 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$

08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$

08/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %$

08/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$

08/10 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$

08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$

11/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

11/25 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

11/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

11/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !

05/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !

05/11 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !

05/12 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !

05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !

05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !

05/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !

05/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz !

05/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz !

05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu !

06/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium !

06/03 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium !

06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !

06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !

06/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !

06/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !

06/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !

06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !

06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium !

06/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

06/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !

06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !

07/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !

07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !

07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !

07/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich !

07/10 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich !

07/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium !

07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium !

07/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !

07/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !

07/19 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !

07/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion !

07/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion !

07/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !

07/28 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !

08/01 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !

08/03 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !

08/08 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !

08/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !

08/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !

08/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

% = w/ Foals

$ = w/ The Linda Lindas

! = w/ Taylor Swift

Photo Gallery: Paramore at When We Were Young 2023 (Click to Expand)

Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori Paramore, photo by Kris Lori