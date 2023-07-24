Menu
Paramore Postpone Tour Dates Due to Illness

The impacted shows have been rescheduled in August

Hayley Williams of Paramore
Hayley Williams of Paramore, photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage
July 23, 2023 | 11:27pm ET

    Paramore have postponed concerts in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City due to an unspecified illness within the band’s touring party.

    The dates have been rescheduled in early August, specifically: San Francisco on August 7th, Seattle on August 9th, Portland on August 10th, and Salt Lake City on August 13th. You can find the band’s updated tour schedule below.

    Previously purchased tickets for the impacted shows are valid for the rescheduled dates. Ticket-holders can also request a refund of their purchase.

    Paramore 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$
    07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$
    08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$
    08/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %$
    08/09 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$
    08/10 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$
    08/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$
    11/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    11/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    11/23 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
    11/25 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
    11/27 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    11/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    05/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !
    05/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !
    05/11 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !
    05/12 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena !
    05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !
    05/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !
    05/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena !
    05/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz !
    05/25 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz !
    05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu !
    06/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium !
    06/03 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium !
    06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !
    06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !
    06/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium !
    06/13 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !
    06/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !
    06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium !
    06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium !
    06/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
    06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
    06/23 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
    06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !
    06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !
    06/30 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium !
    07/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !
    07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !
    07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena !
    07/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich !
    07/10 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich !
    07/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium !
    07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium !
    07/17 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !
    07/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !
    07/19 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena !
    07/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion !
    07/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion !
    07/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !
    07/28 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion !
    08/01 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !
    08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !
    08/03 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy !
    08/08 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !
    08/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !
    08/10 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion !
    08/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
    08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !
    08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

    % = w/ Foals
    $ = w/ The Linda Lindas
    ! = w/ Taylor Swift

