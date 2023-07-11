Periphery Add Run of Fall 2023 US Tour Dates

Periphery have announced a string of Fall 2023 US tour dates in support of their latest album Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre.

Previously, the progressive metal band had only announced a pair of headlining dates — November 4th in Anaheim and November 18th in Worcester, Massachusetts — which will bookend the upcoming November trek. Periphery will play multiple two-night stands along the way: Denver (November 6th and 7th), Chicago (12th and 13th), and Baltimore (15th and 16th). Plini, Archspire, Thank You Scientist, Thomas Giles, and Mike Dawes will provide support on select dates.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the newly announced dates begins Thursday (July 13th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code LEGEND. General ticket sales begin Friday (July 14th) at 10 a.m. local time. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Periphery have dubbed the outing “The Wildfire Tour” and will perform two unique sets for the aforementioned two-night stands. To give the band ample time, Mike Dawes will be the sole support act for those shows.

“This tour represents something we’ve wanted to do for a while now… play multiple shows in more intimate rooms, and offer up different sets,” stated Periphery’s Mark Holcomb. “We’ve always been vocal about making art for ourselves, but these exclusive shows are something catered to our most devoted fans. Whether you just started following us with P5 or have been with us since the early days, we hope you can make it out to one of the shows. It’s gonna be a blast!”

Below you can see a full list of Periphery’s November tour dates. Get tickets here.

Periphery’s 2023 Tour Dates:

11/04 – Anaheim, CA House of Blues *

11/06 – Denver, CO The Bluebird Theatre #

11/07 – Denver, CO The Bluebird Theatre #

11/09 – Dallas, TX The Echo #

11/10 – Ft. Worth, TX Tannahill’s #

11/12 – Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge #

11/13 – Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge #

11/15 – Baltimore, MD Baltimore SoundStage #

11/16 – Baltimore, MD Baltimore SoundStage #

11/18 – Worcester, MA The Palladium ^

# = with Mike Dawes

* = with Plini, Archspire, Thomas Giles, and Mike Dawes

^ = with Plini, Archspire, Thank You Scientist, and Mike Dawes