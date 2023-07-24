Pete Davidson to Do Community Service with New York City Fire Department

Pete Davidson will be required to complete 50 hours of community service in order to wipe a reckless driving charge off his criminal record, TMZ reports.

Davidson earned the charge after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home back in March. Reckless driving can result in jail time for up to 90 days and/or a fine of up to $1000, but according to TMZ, the comedian will only have to complete a few, far less penal requirements in order to move past the incident. In addition to the community service, which he can fulfill at the New York City Fire Department — where his father worked before passing in the 9/11 attacks, no less — Davidson must attend 12 hours of traffic school and visit a morgue to see for himself the consequences of reckless driving.

Davidson was driving with his girlfriend and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders when he lost control of his Mercedes, driving over a curb and taking out a fire hydrant before running into a house. No one was injured, and police determined no drugs or alcohol were involved.

Related Video

Earlier this summer, Davidson entered rehab for what sources described as a routine mental health “tune up.” Looking ahead, his semi-autobiographical Peacock series, Bupkis, is set to return for Season 2, while he plans to turn the ill-fated ferry he bought with Colin Jost into something of a New York tourist attraction.