Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pete Davidson to Do Community Service with New York City Fire Department

After crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year

Advertisement
pete davidson community service reckless driving charge
Pete Davidson, photo via Getty
July 24, 2023 | 6:03pm ET

    Pete Davidson will be required to complete 50 hours of community service in order to wipe a reckless driving charge off his criminal record, TMZ reports.

    Davidson earned the charge after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home back in March. Reckless driving can result in jail time for up to 90 days and/or a fine of up to $1000, but according to TMZ, the comedian will only have to complete a few, far less penal requirements in order to move past the incident. In addition to the community service, which he can fulfill at the New York City Fire Department — where his father worked before passing in the 9/11 attacks, no less — Davidson must attend 12 hours of traffic school and visit a morgue to see for himself the consequences of reckless driving.

    Davidson was driving with his girlfriend and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders when he lost control of his Mercedes, driving over a curb and taking out a fire hydrant before running into a house. No one was injured, and police determined no drugs or alcohol were involved.

    Related Video

    Earlier this summer, Davidson entered rehab for what sources described as a routine mental health “tune up.” Looking ahead, his semi-autobiographical Peacock series, Bupkisis set to return for Season 2, while he plans to turn the ill-fated ferry he bought with Colin Jost into something of a New York tourist attraction.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

tori kelly hospitalized pop music news blood clot hospital celebrity report

Singer Tori Kelly Hospitalized for Blood Clots: Report

July 24, 2023

blur the rabbi the swan the ballad of darren bonus tracks new songs stream

Blur Share New Songs "The Rabbi" and "The Swan": Stream

July 24, 2023

Joe Rogan and Axl Rose selfie

Axl Rose Looks Absolutely Thrilled by Joe Rogan Selfie at Restaurant

July 24, 2023

doja cat creepy fans get a job music news pop hip hop rap internet fans stan culture

Doja Cat Refuses to Tell "Creepy" Fans She Loves Them: "Get a Job"

July 24, 2023

jungkook seven bts big hit hybe song of the week new album

Jung Kook's "Seven" Claims No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100

July 24, 2023

jason aldean try that in a small town no 1 billboard

Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" Hits No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100

July 24, 2023

lacuna coil fear factory 2023 tour

Lacuna Coil and Fear Factory Announce October 2023 US Tour

July 24, 2023

Nick Cave new Bad Seeds album finishing

Nick Cave Confirms New Bad Seeds Album is Almost Finished

July 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pete Davidson to Do Community Service with New York City Fire Department

Menu Shop Search Newsletter