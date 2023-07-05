Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Pete Davidson Details Plan to Keep “Titanic 2” Ferry Afloat

"I'm stuck with a fucking boat"

Advertisement
pete davidson staten island ferry titanic 2
Pete Davidson in The Kind of State Island (Universal)
July 5, 2023 | 3:32pm ET

    “Titanic 2,” the new name for the decommissioned Staten Island ferry Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchased during the pandemic, has been seeping money since they signed on the dotted line. However, the two pals have a grandiose plan on how to get it all back and more, as Davidson detailed on a recent episode of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers.

    “We wanna be able to dock it from April to September, maybe October, in New York, and it will be like a restaurant,” Davidson said (via HuffPost). “There will be a concert venue. There will be a movie theater, upstairs… restaurant area. And then there’s hotels in it.” The ambition plan includes tugging the 4,500-capacity ferry to Miami in the winter.

    While the $280,100 poorly planned purchase is an eyesore of a commitment for Davidson and Jost — “I saw a link and sent a deposit, and now I’m stuck with a fucking boat,” he joked with podcast co-host and former SNL castmember Seth Meyers — it may be a pretty big asset to New York City nightlife and historical preservation, as Mayor Eric Adams puts it. It’s “a great way to give an NYC icon a second life,” Adams said in a tweet last year, though Davidson thinks completion of the multi-million dollar project is “definitely five years away.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Around the same time the podcast episode was uploaded on June 28th, Davidson checked himself into rehab. In better news, his semi-autobiographical series Bupkis has been greenlit for a second season.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Machine Gun Kelly punches fan in face

Machine Gun Kelly Fulfills Fan's Wish to Be Punched in the Face

July 5, 2023

bob dylan biopic notes james mangold timothée chalamet

Bob Dylan Gave James Mangold Notes on Upcoming Biopic

July 5, 2023

barbie foot viral tiktok challenge dangerous risk podiatrist

Barbie Foot Challenge Has Podiatrists on Their Toes About Risky TikTok Trend

July 5, 2023

george tickner obit

George Tickner, Founding Journey Guitarist, Dead at 76

July 5, 2023

Mads Mikkelsen loser Indiana Jones dial of destiny nazi

Mads Mikkelsen Would Rather Play a "Loser" Than a Conventional Lead

July 5, 2023

slipknot continue corey taylor retire

Corey Taylor: Slipknot Could Continue Even If "I Wanted to Retire"

July 5, 2023

tom cruise keep making mission impossible movies 80 years old

Tom Cruise Threatens to Keep Making Mission: Impossible Movies Until He's 80

July 5, 2023

MSG Sphere in Vegas

Las Vegas' $2.3 Billion MSG Sphere Shows Off Its Absolutely Bonkers Exosphere

July 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pete Davidson Details Plan to Keep "Titanic 2" Ferry Afloat

Menu Shop Search Newsletter