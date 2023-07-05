Pete Davidson Details Plan to Keep “Titanic 2” Ferry Afloat

“Titanic 2,” the new name for the decommissioned Staten Island ferry Pete Davidson and Colin Jost purchased during the pandemic, has been seeping money since they signed on the dotted line. However, the two pals have a grandiose plan on how to get it all back and more, as Davidson detailed on a recent episode of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers.

“We wanna be able to dock it from April to September, maybe October, in New York, and it will be like a restaurant,” Davidson said (via HuffPost). “There will be a concert venue. There will be a movie theater, upstairs… restaurant area. And then there’s hotels in it.” The ambition plan includes tugging the 4,500-capacity ferry to Miami in the winter.

While the $280,100 poorly planned purchase is an eyesore of a commitment for Davidson and Jost — “I saw a link and sent a deposit, and now I’m stuck with a fucking boat,” he joked with podcast co-host and former SNL castmember Seth Meyers — it may be a pretty big asset to New York City nightlife and historical preservation, as Mayor Eric Adams puts it. It’s “a great way to give an NYC icon a second life,” Adams said in a tweet last year, though Davidson thinks completion of the multi-million dollar project is “definitely five years away.”

Around the same time the podcast episode was uploaded on June 28th, Davidson checked himself into rehab. In better news, his semi-autobiographical series Bupkis has been greenlit for a second season.