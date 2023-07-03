Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Peter Gabriel Unveils New Song “So Much”: Stream

Coinciding with the July 3rd full moon

Advertisement
peter gabriel so much i/o song stream
Peter Gabriel, photo by Nadav Kander
July 3, 2023 | 5:44pm ET

    July 3rd has a full moon, which means Peter Gabriel has shared “So Much,” a new song from his upcoming album, i/oListen to the track below.

    Written and produced by Gabriel himself, “So Much” features a string arrangement from John Metcalfe, while Tony Levin plays bass, David Rhodes contributes guitar, and Gabriel’s daughter, Melanie, sings backing vocals. Gabriel calls the track a “simple song” about making the most of the life we’re given.

    “I was trying purposefully not to be clever with this,” the artist explained. “I wanted to get a very simple chorus but one which still had some substance to the harmony and melody. Something that was easy to digest but still had a bit of character to it.”

    Related Video

    Gabriel continued, “‘So Much’ is about mortality, getting old, all the bright, cheerful subjects, but I think when you get to my sort of age, you either run away from mortality or you jump into it and try and live life to the full and that always seems to make a lot more sense to me. The countries that seem most alive are those that have death as part of their culture.”

    Advertisement

    The rollout for i/o features Gabriel releasing a new song on each full moon, and each single comes with a specific piece of art. “So Much” is tied to Henry Hudson’s “Somewhere Over Mercia,” which depicts a yellow horizon line over a dark indigo sky. In a statement, Hudson compared the minimalist quality of his work to “So Much.”

    Get Peter Gabriel Tickets Here

    “There’s a universalness about the song,” the artist said. “I think the relationship between that song and my horizon lines are quite poignant — dealing with our understanding of what time is, dealing with voids or horizons or places that can appear to be closer or further away.”

    The version of “So Much” released today is the “Dark Side Mix,” mixed by Tchad Blake. Later in the month, Gabriel will share Mark “Spike” Stent’s “Bright-Side Mix,” as well as Hans-Martin Buff’s “In-Side Mix.” The tracks follow his previous i/o singles, “Four Kinds of Horses,” “i/o (Bright-Side Mix),” “The Court,” and “Panopticom.”

    Advertisement

    Gabriel will tour North America this fall. Grab tickets to an upcoming show here.

    “So Much (Dark-Side Mix)” Artwork:
    peter gabriel so much artwork

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Alchemist Flying High Earl Sweatshirt billy woods Boldy James stream

The Alchemist Releases New EP Flying High with Earl Sweatshirt and billy woods: Stream

June 30, 2023

nick cave debbie harry cover jeffrey lee pierce gun club on the other side listen stream tribute album rock folk music news

Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Cover Jeffrey Lee Pierce's "On the Other Side": Stream

June 30, 2023

3teeth merchant of the void stream

3TEETH Announce New Album EndEx, Unleash Single "Scorpion": Stream

June 30, 2023

frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream

Frank Zappa Rarities Collected on New Compilation Funky Nothingness: Stream

June 30, 2023

the japanese house in the end it always does new album stream

The Japanese House Unveils New Album In the End It Always Does: Stream

June 30, 2023

KK's Priest new album

KK's Priest (Featuring Former Judas Priest Members) Announce New Album, Unveil "One More Shot at Glory": Stream

June 30, 2023

neil young chrome dreams long lost album 1977 classic rock folk music news tracklist

Neil Young's Long-Lost 1977 Album Chrome Dreams Receiving Official Release

June 30, 2023

haviah mighty crying crystals new album zoom song

Haviah Mighty Announces New Album Crying Crystals, Shares "Zoom Zoom": Exclusive

June 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Peter Gabriel Unveils New Song "So Much": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter